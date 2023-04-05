The Edinburgh-based maritime publishing experts, Witherbys has appointed David Balston as their chairman.

Mr Balston was in the Royal Navy for 32 years and then joined the UK Chamber of Shipping in 2010 as Director of Safety & Environment. His team there delivered a regulatory climate to maintain high environmental and safety standards for British shipping companies. In 2014 he was appointed Director of Policy raising the profile of the Chamber ensuring it was at the heart of major issues affecting the shipping industry.

While in the Navy he commanded a Trident submarine carrying strategic deterrent. He also held a number of key managerial and strategic positions in the UK and UK military and political areas. He advised the British Prime Minister on the nuclear deterrent and was the communications manager for the government crisis management operation, COBR.

David said: “I continue to admire Witherbys for the quality of its industry leading publications, its ethics as a business and the treatment of its people. This is an exciting opportunity to build, support and innovate the maritime industry through delivering valuable content, services and technical standards.”

CEO at Witherbys, Iain Macneil, said: “Having known David for ten years prior to him joining the board as Deputy Chairman, I am delighted that he has accepted the role of Chairman. David has a firm knowledge and understanding of the development and implementation of guidelines, recommendations and best practice among the main shipping trade associations from his time at the UK Chamber and that understanding combined with his calm and steady leadership are all key values in this role at Witherbys.”

