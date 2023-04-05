The Edinburgh-based maritime publishing experts, Witherbys has appointed David Balston as their chairman.
Mr Balston was in the Royal Navy for 32 years and then joined the UK Chamber of Shipping in 2010 as Director of Safety & Environment. His team there delivered a regulatory climate to maintain high environmental and safety standards for British shipping companies. In 2014 he was appointed Director of Policy raising the profile of the Chamber ensuring it was at the heart of major issues affecting the shipping industry.
While in the Navy he commanded a Trident submarine carrying strategic deterrent. He also held a number of key managerial and strategic positions in the UK and UK military and political areas. He advised the British Prime Minister on the nuclear deterrent and was the communications manager for the government crisis management operation, COBR.
David said: “I continue to admire Witherbys for the quality of its industry leading publications, its ethics as a business and the treatment of its people. This is an exciting opportunity to build, support and innovate the maritime industry through delivering valuable content, services and technical standards.”
CEO at Witherbys, Iain Macneil, said: “Having known David for ten years prior to him joining the board as Deputy Chairman, I am delighted that he has accepted the role of Chairman. David has a firm knowledge and understanding of the development and implementation of guidelines, recommendations and best practice among the main shipping trade associations from his time at the UK Chamber and that understanding combined with his calm and steady leadership are all key values in this role at Witherbys.”
Former SNP Chief Executive arrested – SNP HQ searched by police
The husband of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and the former CEO of the SNP, Peter Murrell was arrested at the couple’s home in Glasgow this morning. Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the political party’s funding and finances. The…
Empson wins Bass Rock silverware
Scottish international Chris Empson won the 12-round winter league hosted by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League. The Dunbar-based angler recorded 50 points and only edged former pace-setter Shaun Gardner from North Berwick by three points thanks to his win in the final leg. Barry McEwan, another Scottish international, was third overall on 38 points. Jimmy…
Tough schedule for Grange in Europe
Grange start their challenge in the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, in Vienna, Austria, on Friday with a joust against hosts Post SV at (16.15 EST). They then clash with Ukraine side OSHVSM HC Phoenix Zytomyr Region, on Saturday (15.45) and their last Pool A qualifier is against Cardiff and Met from Wales on Sunday…
Tickets on sale now for the Beltane Fire Festival
The Beltane Fire Festival takes place on Calton Hill on 30 April 2023. The photos below taken by the late John Preece show the reinterpretation of an ancient Iron Age Celtic ritual which has taken place here since 1988. It is the largest of its kind with many people visiting from abroad to take part.…
ESPC says property market “buoyant”
The Edinburgh Solicitors Property Centre (ESPC) is responsible for the marketing of many properties in and around Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders. The organisation has just released its report on house prices in the area which is showing a return to “more normal levels last seen in 2019”. The report finds that the…
Design It Build It conference is back at the EICC in May
On 11 and 12 May the Design It Build It conference will take over the EICC in a bigger version of the in person format used last year. This conference is nothing to do with housebuilding. It is about building digital products and experts from Netflix, Instagram and Github will present to the delegates sharing…
