Twelve Scottish Government benefits including those for carers, disabled people, and low income households will increase by 10.1% from today.
As part of the government’s mission to tackle child poverty, the Scottish Child Payment was increased in November. It is now worth £25 per eligible child per week – a 150% increase in eight months.
A total of 13 Scottish Government benefits are now being delivered through Social Security Scotland, seven of which are only available in Scotland.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Tackling child poverty is my top priority and social security support is at the heart of that national mission.
“Scottish Government benefits including our new Winter Heating Payment, Carers Allowance Supplement and the Scottish Child Payment are making a real difference to household budgets. Our package of five family payments which could be worth around £10,000 by the time an eligible child is six is significantly more than the benefits available in the rest of the UK and vital financial support.
“The benefits we’re increasing today will help low-income families with their living costs at a crucial time, support people to heat their homes in winter, and enable disabled people to live full and independent lives.”
