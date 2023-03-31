The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) have confirmed a partnership with Park’s Motor Group who will become an official partner of the SWPL and the deal will run until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Park’s Motor Group will also become the title sponsor of the SWPL and SWPL 2 for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

SWPL Managing Director, Fiona McIntyre (pictured by Malcolm Mackenzie), said: “Park’s Motor Group are huge supporters of the Scottish game, with significant history of investing in Scottish football, and, in particular, the women’s game.

“This is another significant milestone for the women’s game in Scotland and is the first time in the history of the game that the leagues and the cup have both had title sponsorship.

“This illustrates the continued growth and progress of the game and the desire for companies to align themselves in the long-term with the girls’ and women’s game.”

