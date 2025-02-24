The Glasgow-based dealership, now Europe’s largest privately owned car retailer, appear on the team’s lapels and since their launch in 1954, Arnold Clark Automobiles has grown and sells in excess of 300,000 vehicles per year.

The announcement arrived only hours after the Tartan Hearts went down 3-0 to a strong Irish side in their opening game in the Nations Cup, a game played in heat touching 34c, but this is the first time that Scotland’s women have competed at this level.

New Zealand, who are also in Scotland’s pool, edged Korea 5-4 in a tight game on day one of the tournament in Santiago which pushes-off a huge year for the women’s team.

After Chile, the squad focuses on the EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach, Germany, from August 9 to 17 where they play in Pool B alongside Belgium, Spain and England and it is the team’s third appearance at the tournament in a row.

Jennifer Griffin, Scottish Hockey’s director of hockey operations, Jennifer Griffin, said: “The Scotland women’s team has a big year ahead of them and having the backing of a great partner like Arnold Clark is such a boost for the team.

John Clark, chief commercial officer at the car retailer, said: “We fully appreciate and understand the positive impact that sport can have on people of all ages. It helps bring people together and it plays a huge role in local communities.

“Through our Community Fund, we’re proud to support teams at grassroots level and to provide young athletes with the opportunity to develop. Now, as sponsors of Scottish Hockey’s women’s national team, we’re excited to support those who are representing their country at the highest level.”

PICTURE: Heather McEwan in action using the kit displaying the Arnold Clark name. Courtesy of Scottish Hockey

