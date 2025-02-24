Police Scotland has announced the formal decision to dispose of three police stations in East Lothian: Prestonpans, Dunbar and North Berwick.

Prestonpans, North Berwick and Dunbar were constructed before 1950, designed to meet the needs of policing at that time. They no longer meet the demands or requirements of modern policing.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes said: “Disposing of a building does not mean there will be a withdrawal of service from the area. I would like to reassure the local communities that this decision will not impact local policing services in East Lothian. Our officers will continue to respond to incidents and provide support to the local community as they do now.

“I realise that for many the physical presence of a police station has provided reassurance and confidence over the years. However, our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work in the area.

“Historically, having multiple stations in such a close proximity was a benefit as officers didn’t have modern technology. The need for separate physical buildings has reduced, officers are now fully mobile with investment in fleet and mobile phones, allowing them to patrol and respond effectively without relying on a physical building.

“Prestonpans and Tranent are two miles apart, and it is simply not necessary for us to maintain two buildings in such close proximity. Maintaining underused buildings is not financially sustainable and by merging resources, we can focus on delivering effective policing services rather than retaining surplus buildings.

“North Berwick and Dunbar police stations are staffed by a small number of officers and staff who will be relocated to Haddington. This move aligns with our policing plan, which has been in place for the past 10 years. Under that plan, response officers covering North Berwick and Dunbar are already based in Haddington, meaning there will be no change in how incidents are responded to or in the level of service provided to the community.”

Haddington police station front counter is open from 8.40am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Tranent police station front counter is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Wednesday.

For non-emergencies and general enquiries, people can call 101, and 999 in the event of an emergency. If you are deaf, deafened, hard of hearing or cannot communicate via speech you can utilise the text relay service on 18001101.

For emergencies British Sign Language (BSL) users can contact us by using 999 BSL. For non-emergencies BSL users can use Contact Scotland BSL. Both these sites are free to use.

