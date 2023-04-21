The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week.

On Saturday there will be rolling road closures between Chambers Street and Holyrood for Pedal on Parliament. Haymarket Terrace remains closed to citybound traffic and will remain so until November. There is a new gas main being installed and the road will be reconfigured as part of the City Centre West to East Link.

There will be some minor restrictions for four weeks on the footway and cycle path at Pinkhill in Corstorphine, and some off-peak temporary traffic lights on Templeland Road for BT to access manholes on the road.

There are temporary 2-way traffic lights on Clermiston Road North for Scottish Power to fix a power cable fault from Friday evening.

Craigcrook Road will be closed from Monday for four days to allow some carriageway patching ahead of micro-asphalt treatment.

The Leith Connections Project continues at East Hermitage Place – temporary traffic lights will be in place until the end of the month.

On Liberton Brae there will be temporary threeway traffic lights for Scottish Water to repair manholes from 24 to 27 April.

Work to trial holes ahead of a drainage improvement project will be conducted at Sainsbury’s on Redhall Drive/Inglis Green Road. The work will run from 24 to 28 April.

On 6 May there will be road closures around the Royal Mile for the May Day parade between 11.30 and 1.00pm.

These are only some of the road closures and places where roadworks are being carried out.

But the good news for motorists is that North Bridge has reopened to two-way traffic on Friday afternoon.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

We were out with one of the half a dozen teams working in the city on Friday to see the “Pothole Killer” in action. It was impressive to see it completely clear a 100 mm deep, 15 square metre area at a bus stop on Calder Road and then fill it level with hot tar in a little over two hours. Our report will follow soon.

