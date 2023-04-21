With the Coronation just days away, the Scottish Greens say this is exactly the time to be questioning the future of the Monarchy.
Speaking ahead of a sold-out party event taking place in Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Greens Co-leader, Patrick Harvie MSP, has called for a national conversation about the need for a democratic, accountable head of state.
The Scottish Greens are the only pro-republican Party in The Scottish Parliament and have long-called for an elected head of state and the abolition of the House of Lords.
Patrick said: “We are in the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades, yet, in the weeks ahead, the UK government will be spending tens of millions of pounds on an extravagant three day long festival of pomp and pageantry.
“Is this really the form of governance that we want in the 21st century? So many of the polls are showing an indifference to the whole thing, and it’s easy to see why.
“There is nothing normal or inevitable about Monarchy. All around us there are small independent countries who have elected heads of state that operate on a far more modest, democratic and tasteful basis.
“With only weeks to go before the golden carriages take to the streets, it is more important than ever that we talk about our future. It’s time for a national conversation about replacing the monarchy.
“The Scottish Greens are very clear. The Scotland we want to see is a modern, democratic and independent republic with an elected and accountable head of state.
“We can be a fairer, greener country where power lies with the people and our communities. The crown holds vast public wealth and assets, which would be used to benefit us all.”
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week. On Saturday there will be rolling road closures between Chambers Street and Holyrood for Pedal on Parliament. Haymarket Terrace remains closed to citybound traffic and will remain…
Group draw up guidelines for donating medical equipment
A new group involving the NHS, The Scottish Government and Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) is trying to improve the global healthcare donation system, which results in 70% of equipment never put to its intended use. The issue has been identified in a recent report by the World Health Organisation – and is resulting in a…
Continue Reading Group draw up guidelines for donating medical equipment
Financial services recruiter tackling issue of diversity
Scotland’s leading financial services recruiter has joined forces with a government backed organisation to combat the socio-economic imbalance of the sector. Core-Asset Consulting will collaborate with the membership body, Progress Together, on levelling the playing field for all within the financial services industry. It comes after a detailed study by a government commissioned taskforce revealed…
Continue Reading Financial services recruiter tackling issue of diversity
Letter from Scotland
In his first big speech, our new First Minister Humza Yousaf has bowed to industry pressure to postpone a bottle return scheme which appears to be working well across much of northern Europe. It’s estimated it would recycle a third of the litter that despoils our streets and countryside. And it would keep us…
RSA New Contemporaries 2023: inspiring, exciting, and full of promise
RSA New Contemporaries is an annual exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy, showcasing selected works by recent graduates of the five Scottish art schools. This year, owing to Covid-related delays, the work of graduates of 2021 is highlighted. Each member of an RSA Selection and Hanging Committee was assigned one of the art schools; they…
Continue Reading RSA New Contemporaries 2023: inspiring, exciting, and full of promise
Five things you need to know today
It’s Friday and time to look to the weekend when you might have some spare time. But if you are off to Pedal on Parliament, then make sure you get your bike ready and also any placards. The campaign group is also suggesting that if anyone does not have access to a bike then they…