With the Coronation just days away, the Scottish Greens say this is exactly the time to be questioning the future of the Monarchy.

Speaking ahead of a sold-out party event taking place in Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Greens Co-leader, Patrick Harvie MSP, has called for a national conversation about the need for a democratic, accountable head of state.

The Scottish Greens are the only pro-republican Party in The Scottish Parliament and have long-called for an elected head of state and the abolition of the House of Lords.

Patrick said: “We are in the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades, yet, in the weeks ahead, the UK government will be spending tens of millions of pounds on an extravagant three day long festival of pomp and pageantry.

“Is this really the form of governance that we want in the 21st century? So many of the polls are showing an indifference to the whole thing, and it’s easy to see why.

“There is nothing normal or inevitable about Monarchy. All around us there are small independent countries who have elected heads of state that operate on a far more modest, democratic and tasteful basis.

“With only weeks to go before the golden carriages take to the streets, it is more important than ever that we talk about our future. It’s time for a national conversation about replacing the monarchy.

“The Scottish Greens are very clear. The Scotland we want to see is a modern, democratic and independent republic with an elected and accountable head of state.

“We can be a fairer, greener country where power lies with the people and our communities. The crown holds vast public wealth and assets, which would be used to benefit us all.”

