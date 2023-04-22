The council is consulting with residents and businesses, and any other interested groups on the way that Seafield might be transformed and regenerated into a 20 minute neighbourhood.

In connection with the proposals – Connecting Coastal Communities – there are two events being held next week where council officers will be on hand to ask what any development of the area could look like. There will be questions about what is best about the area, what kind of housing is preferred, and how to improve the promenade.

The community will also be asked about facilities in the neighbourhood such as health centres, schools and shops as well as public transport.

The two events are:

Thursday, 27 April between 3pm – 8pm at The Ripple Project Cafe, 198 Restalrig Road South, Craigentinny.

Saturday, 29 April Between 12:30pm – 3:30pm Bellfield (Celebration Foyer) 16B Bellfield Street, Portobello.

There is an online consultation which can be found here.

Cllr James Dalgleish Planning Convener said: “This part of our precious coast in Edinburgh has been highlighted as an area which can be greatly improved and regenerated in our draft City Plan 2030, currently with Scottish Ministers for approval.

“We’re at an early stage looking at how we can use sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood principles at Seafield, a new way of thinking for us in Edinburgh. We want to make Seafield more sustainable, with improved access to quality services. This is the start of a conversation with the local community to empower them to help us to make this happen. A 20-minute neighbourhood in Edinburgh is about living well locally, giving residents the ability to meet most of their daily needs by walking, cycling, wheeling or taking public transport. Residents will be able to live, shop, work and travel more easily and enjoy well-connected spaces with and improved greener public transport.

“I’d encourage everyone with a link to Seafield to come along and tell us how what kind of homes and other facilities they would like to see built at Seafield for future generations to come. If you can’t make the events please do fill out our short survey as it’s really important we hear from as many people as possible about this important regeneration project for the city.”

The next stage is for the Council to share a draft vision for feedback before consulting on a draft masterplan for Seafield this summer. This will then be presented to the Council’s Planning Committee for approval.

Seafield: Connecting Coastal Communities is a group made up of the following community councils:

• Craigentinny and Meadowbank

• Portobello

• Leith Links

• Leith Harbour & Newhaven

Like this: Like Loading...