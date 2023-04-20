Edible Estates
Edinburgh Growing Together will help deliver community growing projects on council housing land which were identified as possible gardens. This will be a multi year project supporting some existing gardens as well as new ones which will be created. Support services will vary according to what each site needs.
Friends of Montgomery Street Park
The heater skelter in the park is out of use after the council deemed it ready to be demolished. The Friends have other ideas, and have persuaded the council to wait for now.
A full redevelopment of the play park is planned this year with contractors due on site next month. £230,000 of funding has been allocated to be spent on a new design. The Friends will pay for an independent assessment to see it the heeler skelter can be saved. If it can then the group will begin fundraising. If you are interested in joining the Friends in helping to improve the park then email friendsofmontgomerystpark@gmail.com.
Tram testing
The live daytime testing phase began on Wednesday with the first full speed trams travelling down Leith Walk. The trams will of course be seen more regularly in the weeks to come, but were still a novelty to the people on pavements who took time to stop and stare.
This testing is necessary not just for the 40 new drivers taken on by Edinburgh Trams, but also to test out the systems along the route.
Council meeting today
The monthly meeting of the council’s Transport & Environment Committee will be held at the City Chambers today. The agenda and all the papers including a link to watch the meeting from 10am is on the council website here.
Fringe to lease premises as a “community hub”
Following the news that in the UK Government’s Spring Budget the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (EFFS) were to receive substantial funding, it has been revealed that the premises where they hope to create a new Fringe community hub are the South Bridge Resource Centre on Infirmary Street. The Society said that they first revealed their…
Grange eye Premiership triumph
Grange have no injury concerns ahead of their key clash in men’s Premiership with Capital rivals Watsonians at Fettes on Saturday (noon). The Edinburgh side, who have led the 12-strong table for some time, need to win to ensure the title comes back to the Capital. Coach Stevie Grubb (pictured by Nigel Duncan) said all the players…
Edinburgh Growing Together – gardening to produce more food and flowers
A project has just been launched to give Edinburgh residents more opportunities to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers on Edinburgh council estates. Edinburgh Growing Together is a project delivered by Edible Estates, funded by The City of Edinburgh Council and by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It follows a survey carried out last year of…
Apply now for grants to fund history projects and research
The Old Edinburgh Club, the city’s history society, is to begin a programme of small grants for projects and research which expand what we know about Edinburgh and which will help bring our history to life. The Club’s President, Ted Duvall said: “We are delighted to invite proposals which may involve original research or improving…
Roomzzz Aparthotels to open next month at St James Quarter
Roomzzz Aparthotels is opening its first Scottish location in Edinburgh to guests on 19 May. Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s premium lifestyle destination, St James Quarter, it has a range of world-class brands, restaurants, and leisure destinations on its doorstep. The aparthotel offers a unique concept providing guests with a home from home experience.…
Schlein anxious to get first win on board
Rory Schlein admits that both he and his Berwick Bandits’ team-mates have a point to prove this weekend after the team’s slow start to the season. On Friday Schlein returns to the Armadale circuit where he made his British debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old in 2001. After making his mark with the Monarchs the Australian,…