Edible Estates

Edinburgh Growing Together will help deliver community growing projects on council housing land which were identified as possible gardens. This will be a multi year project supporting some existing gardens as well as new ones which will be created. Support services will vary according to what each site needs.

Read more here.

Friends of Montgomery Street Park

The heater skelter in the park is out of use after the council deemed it ready to be demolished. The Friends have other ideas, and have persuaded the council to wait for now.

A full redevelopment of the play park is planned this year with contractors due on site next month. £230,000 of funding has been allocated to be spent on a new design. The Friends will pay for an independent assessment to see it the heeler skelter can be saved. If it can then the group will begin fundraising. If you are interested in joining the Friends in helping to improve the park then email friendsofmontgomerystpark@gmail.com.

Tram testing

The live daytime testing phase began on Wednesday with the first full speed trams travelling down Leith Walk. The trams will of course be seen more regularly in the weeks to come, but were still a novelty to the people on pavements who took time to stop and stare.

This testing is necessary not just for the 40 new drivers taken on by Edinburgh Trams, but also to test out the systems along the route.

Read more here.

PHOTO Ross Nixon

Council meeting today

The monthly meeting of the council’s Transport & Environment Committee will be held at the City Chambers today. The agenda and all the papers including a link to watch the meeting from 10am is on the council website here.

Support The Edinburgh Reporter

You could help us achieve our goal of signing up 500 new subscribers this year by taking a look here on our Ko-Fi shop. 

We will be working on our May issue soon so if you are part of something which is happening in May then do get in touch with the details. editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

Grange eye Premiership triumph

Grange have no injury concerns ahead of their key clash in men’s Premiership with Capital rivals Watsonians at Fettes on Saturday (noon). The Edinburgh side, who have led the 12-strong table for some time, need to win to ensure the title comes back to the Capital. Coach Stevie Grubb (pictured by Nigel Duncan) said all the players…

Continue Reading Grange eye Premiership triumph

Edinburgh Growing Together – gardening to produce more food and flowers

A project has just been launched to give Edinburgh residents more opportunities to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers on Edinburgh council estates. Edinburgh Growing Together is a project delivered by Edible Estates, funded by The City of Edinburgh Council and by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It follows a survey carried out last year of…

Continue Reading Edinburgh Growing Together – gardening to produce more food and flowers

Apply now for grants to fund history projects and research

The Old Edinburgh Club, the city’s history society, is to begin a programme of small grants for projects and research which expand what we know about Edinburgh and which will help bring our history to life.  The Club’s President, Ted Duvall said: “We are delighted to invite proposals which may involve original research or improving…

Continue Reading Apply now for grants to fund history projects and research

Roomzzz Aparthotels to open next month at St James Quarter

Roomzzz Aparthotels is opening its first Scottish location in Edinburgh to guests on 19 May. Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s premium lifestyle destination, St James Quarter, it has a range of world-class brands, restaurants, and leisure destinations on its doorstep. The aparthotel offers a unique concept providing guests with a home from home experience.…

Continue Reading Roomzzz Aparthotels to open next month at St James Quarter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.