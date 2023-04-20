Grange have no injury concerns ahead of their key clash in men’s Premiership with Capital rivals Watsonians at Fettes on Saturday (noon).

The Edinburgh side, who have led the 12-strong table for some time, need to win to ensure the title comes back to the Capital.

Coach Stevie Grubb (pictured by Nigel Duncan) said all the players are relishing the chance to take the title back from Glasgow-based Western Wildcats.

He added: “We have worked hard at training this week to maintain the intensity we have brought to our game this season.”

Grubb’s men go into the game after recording a 1-1 draw at Western giving them a record of played 15, won 13, drawn two.

They have scored 81 goals, the second highest total in the league behind Western, and let in 18, the same as the Glasgow club.

Watsonians player/coach Dan Coultas missed midweek training because of illness but should be given the green light to play.

They are fifth in the top six with seven wins and three draws in their 15 games, scoring 38 goals, the lowest total in the top six, and letting in 34.

Their recent record has been patchy, one win, two draws and two defeats.

Elsewhere, defending champions Western have 40 points and are one adrift of Grange and they must hope that Grubb’s men slip-up to retain the crown.

Western entertain third-placed Edinburgh University who have won ten of their 15 games and drawn three. The students have scored 83 goals and let in 30 and coach Hamish Imrie has a full squad available.

They have secured third place but Imrie is keen to record a road win to finish the regular season campaign on a high.

In the bottom six, Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM), who have recorded three wins in their last five to move on to 14 points, visit pace-setting Hillhead who have 23 points and are unbeaten in their last four.

It’s also a big day in the women’s Premiership with Watsonians now back on top on goal difference from Edinburgh University as both teams have 40 points.

Keith Smith’s side host fifth-placed GHK at Peffermill and a victory would secure a second straight title and Sonians come into the clash after their 14-0 demolition of bottom club Glasgow University in midweek to take their tally to 101 for the season so far.

Edinburgh University have a much tougher game on paper when they visit Western Wildcats. The students have won 13 of their 15 games and drawn another, scoring 78 goals and letting in nine, the lowest number in the league.

Western are third with 34 points having won 11 of their 15 outings and drawn 1, scoring 36 goals and letting in 15.

In the bottom six, Inverleith host Dundee Wanderers in a real basement battle with the relegation trap door open. Inverleith have six points and the Tayside team four but they won their last game to pile pressure on the Edinburgh club who have lost their last five games.

Second-placed Grange Edinburgh Ladies, with three wins in their last five games, visit Uddingston who are fourth. They have lost three of their last five.

Like this: Like Loading...