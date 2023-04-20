A project has just been launched to give Edinburgh residents more opportunities to grow vegetables, fruit and flowers on Edinburgh council estates.
Edinburgh Growing Together is a project delivered by Edible Estates, funded by The City of Edinburgh Council and by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It follows a survey carried out last year of all 46 existing community growing projects on council housing land – from small ones with a couple of raised beds outside a tower block to large ‘neighbourhood gardens’ with growing beds for 70 or more growers.
The results identify a number of areas that do not currently have, but would benefit from, community or ‘edible’ gardens, plus ideal locations where new gardens could be created. While a number of Edinburgh’s existing gardens are considered best-practice, others require more attention.
Edible Estates met with gardeners and supporting organisations to find out what support they could benefit from. The findings provide the basis for the delivery of a multi-year programme to support existing gardens and develop new gardens. These support services will be tailored to the specific needs in each garden, as directed by and in liaison with its volunteers, management groups, council officers and local third-party organisations.
Delivery of the support packages has now started. This includes physical improvements to gardens such as renovation of raised beds, installation of water supplies and improving composting facilities. A lot of this work is conducted by Growing Youth, a social enterprise that educates young people in horticulture and construction. Community gardeners are being employed to train up new growers and increase participation. Organisational support to garden members is also included, to ensure gardens can be managed collaboratively by participants.
Greig Robertson, Edible Estates’ Founding Director, said: “Community gardens are a valuable resource to communities, they support individual and community well-being, promote physical activity, create new connections between folk, and of course grow fruit and veg. They are a ‘place’ and an activity, and play an important role in the move towards establishing 20-minute neighbourhoods across the city. Amidst news of produce shortages and a cost of living crisis, community gardens provide skills and resources towards more resilient communities.
“The Community Garden Survey has highlighted that gold-standard community growing projects can and do exist across Edinburgh, and showcases the potential for many more to develop with the right support provided through the Edinburgh Growing Together project. We are looking forward to continuing work with and supporting the fantastic organisations, groups, and volunteers behind each of the gardens, and more so to seeing how each garden develops over the coming years.”
Cllr Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “What better way to reinvigorate community council estates and work towards net zero carbon by 2030 than with these beautiful, edible gardens?
“Edinburgh really is blessed with stunning greenspaces but this project is about helping local people to connect with nature and neighbours in their own communities. We have 46 community gardens across our council housing estates and, while many of them are thriving, others need a little bit of nurturing. That’s where the Edinburgh Growing Together project comes in.
“From upskilling local people in gardening to seeing community kitchens set up – like we’ve seen work so well in Craigmillar and Wester Hailes – the project team is bursting full of brilliant ideas. Working in partnership with the council, I’m looking forward to seeing them deliver countless benefits for our tenants and other residents to live well locally. Eating good quality nutritious food doesn’t have to cost us, or the earth.”
Fringe to lease premises as a “community hub”
Following the news that in the UK Government’s Spring Budget the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (EFFS) were to receive substantial funding, it has been revealed that the premises where they hope to create a new Fringe community hub are the South Bridge Resource Centre on Infirmary Street. The Society said that they first revealed their…
Continue Reading Fringe to lease premises as a “community hub”
Five things you need to know today
Edible Estates Edinburgh Growing Together will help deliver community growing projects on council housing land which were identified as possible gardens. This will be a multi year project supporting some existing gardens as well as new ones which will be created. Support services will vary according to what each site needs. Read more here. Friends…
Grange eye Premiership triumph
Grange have no injury concerns ahead of their key clash in men’s Premiership with Capital rivals Watsonians at Fettes on Saturday (noon). The Edinburgh side, who have led the 12-strong table for some time, need to win to ensure the title comes back to the Capital. Coach Stevie Grubb (pictured by Nigel Duncan) said all the players…
Apply now for grants to fund history projects and research
The Old Edinburgh Club, the city’s history society, is to begin a programme of small grants for projects and research which expand what we know about Edinburgh and which will help bring our history to life. The Club’s President, Ted Duvall said: “We are delighted to invite proposals which may involve original research or improving…
Continue Reading Apply now for grants to fund history projects and research
Roomzzz Aparthotels to open next month at St James Quarter
Roomzzz Aparthotels is opening its first Scottish location in Edinburgh to guests on 19 May. Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s premium lifestyle destination, St James Quarter, it has a range of world-class brands, restaurants, and leisure destinations on its doorstep. The aparthotel offers a unique concept providing guests with a home from home experience.…
Continue Reading Roomzzz Aparthotels to open next month at St James Quarter
Schlein anxious to get first win on board
Rory Schlein admits that both he and his Berwick Bandits’ team-mates have a point to prove this weekend after the team’s slow start to the season. On Friday Schlein returns to the Armadale circuit where he made his British debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old in 2001. After making his mark with the Monarchs the Australian,…