The Old Edinburgh Club, the city’s history society, is to begin a programme of small grants for projects and research which expand what we know about Edinburgh and which will help bring our history to life. 

The Club’s President, Ted Duvall said: “We are delighted to invite proposals which may involve original research or improving access to historical resources. Or they could present existing knowledge to interest new audiences or involve Edinburgh residents in other ways.” 

The pilot programme is open to local history and heritage organisations, schools and colleges and to individual researchers who may either be independent or in the education sector. 

Project grants may be awarded of up to £3,500 and research grants of up to £500. A wide range of activities could be supported including publications, events, exhibitions, podcasts and videos, subject guides and trails. Projects may involve making records more accessible, for example, through cataloguing and conservation and promoting their use.

Ted Duvall explained: “The programme has been made possible by the generosity of the late Jean Guild who was a senior librarian with the University of Edinburgh. We are enormously grateful to her, as we look forward to receiving lots of imaginative and exciting proposals.

“Funds are limited, so we won’t be able to support everything. The more interesting the better. We want to enable activities that might not happen otherwise, and will have an impact.” 

Deadline for applications is 16 June 2023. Further details here and a briefing for applicants will be held on Monday 15 May 2023.

