Roomzzz Aparthotels is opening its first Scottish location in Edinburgh to guests on 19 May. Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s premium lifestyle destination, St James Quarter, it has a range of world-class brands, restaurants, and leisure destinations on its doorstep.

The aparthotel offers a unique concept providing guests with a home from home experience. The accommodation offers 74 swanky and spacious serviced apartments fully equipped with all the amenities guests need to enjoy long or short stays in comfort and style.

A 24-hour reception, free Wi-Fi, fully equipped kitchens and a Grab & Go breakfast with Bean to Cup Coffee are just some of the amenities. Selected pet friendly and accessibility enhanced studios are also available to choose from, as well as dedicated family rooms ready to accommodate up to two adults and two children.

The Aparthotel will be situated to take advantage of a 360 degree view of the city with views over the internal Galleria and the capital. A new room type for Roomzzz is the Vantage Studio apartment as well as the showstopping ‘Bonnie’ penthouse suite. These will feature balconies looking out across central Edinburgh, to Edinburgh Castle, sweeping along the skyline to Calton Hill and down towards Leith and the Firth of Forth.

A first for both brands, Roomzzz Aparthotels will be partnering with St James Quarter’s Scottish food market, Bonnie & Wild, to offer speciality room service. This partnership will give guests the opportunity to have the very best Scottish food delivered straight to their room. Guests will be able to enjoy a range of delicious dishes from some of the country’s most talented chefs and food producers without having to step outside their own front door.

Ideally located within the heart of the city centre, the hotel is a mere stone’s throw away from public transport including the East Coast railway line at Edinburgh Waverley, and the tram line from the airport to Newhaven, as well as a wide variety of entertainment options for a night on the town. There is an extensive range of top restaurants and bars, the area is a haven for guests of all ages with the Everyman Cinema, Lane7 entertainment experience and the Edinburgh Playhouse just a few steps outside the apartments.

Shaan Ahmed, COO at Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh said: “Opening our first property in Scotland is a real milestone for us – and what better location than Edinburgh, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. The city offers a unique blend of history, culture, and entertainment, making it the perfect setting for our new aparthotel to cater for guests of all interests.

“Roomzzz is uniquely placed to give our guests a home from home experience in the heart of the city, offering fully equipped apartments but with an unbelievable choice of eateries and entertainment just moments away. Our guests can expect to be treated to the best that Scotland has to offer, with the added bonus of being able to order fabulous Scottish cuisine straight to their apartment with the Bonnie & Wild partnership – a first for us as a brand.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests to Roomzzz Edinburgh and showing them everything this fantastic city has to offer.”

https://www.roomzzz.com/

