Three trams ran between Picardy Place and Newhaven during the day today.
The first tram rolled away from York Place at 10 and we were out taking some photos and filming video.
This comes after a month of nighttime testing which began at walking pace to ensure that the tracks were all in good order.
It is also important that the trams can keep in touch with the control centre out at Maybury and that the signalling is integrated from there.
This testing phase will allow Edinburgh Trams to familiarise their new drivers with the route, by teaming them up with more experienced drivers. All have been trained using the simulator ahead of rolling out to Newhaven on the tram line which is now complete.
Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Seeing trams running the length of Leith Walk and beyond during the day will give a real taste of the future of the route – this is an exciting moment. Of course, this is the first time that the new trams will be on the line in the daytime, so I would encourage everyone to take extra care when in the area.
“We’re on the cusp of passenger services beginning, with the project delivered on time and in budget, and this is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by all those involved, despite the challenges of the last few years.
“We can now look forward to a green, high-capacity transport link between the centre and north of the city, which will transform travel along the route, help boost the economy and open up development opportunities.”
Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director Lea Harrison said: “Our innovative approach to driver training has delivered numerous benefits for our business but, ultimately, the focus has been on keeping everyone safe. This is why we put new recruits and existing tram drivers alike through rigorous training and ongoing professional development programmes to maintain the highest safety standards.”
Edinburgh Trams’ Assistant Marketing Manager and Driver Nicola Mearns said: “I am beyond delighted to be one of the first female members of the team to drive a tram to and from Newhaven throughout the day. After receiving thorough training on our in-house simulator, testing today has allowed my colleagues and I to put our knowledge into practice whilst familiarising ourselves with the new section of the line. This is definitely an exciting time for everyone involved at Edinburgh Trams.”
The Trams to Newhaven project team say that the work remains on schedule for completion by spring 2023 and within the £207.3 million budget, with all major construction now complete. A specific date for when the route will be open for passengers will be announced in due course.
All photos © Ross Nixon Photography
