Owen Thompson MP said today Rishi Sunak is ‘utterly failing’ to bring down inflation as it remains at a sky-high level.
The latest ONS figures show that inflation is still at a high rate of 10.1%. This is being driven by food inflation with the price of milk increasing by more than a third and ready meals increasing by a fifth.
The UK has one of the highest inflation rates amongst major economies, with Italy’s inflation rate at 8.2%, Germany 7.8%, France 6.6% and the USA 5.3%.
Inflation has not reduced by as much as predicted – economists expected it to drop below 10%. Rishi Sunak pledged at the start of this year to halve inflation by the end of 2023.
The MP for Midlothian said: “Households across Midlothian are still facing sky-high shopping and energy bills and it is down to Rishi Sunak and his Tory UK government as they are utterly failing to keep inflation under control.
“It is the Tories who caused this cost of living crisis and at the moment they are doing next to nothing to ease the pressure on household budgets.
“Inflation in the UK remains high compared to other major European nations because of Brexit. Combined with the UK predicted to have the worst growth of any major economy, the UK is on a downward spiral all at the hands of Brexit.
“There will be no cause for comfort from a pro-Brexit Labour government either as they would keep Scotland out of the European Union, a market seven times the size of the UK’s, and the economic turmoil would continue.
“Midlothian overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU, and they certainly didn’t vote to be poorer. The only way Scotland can escape the economic incompetence of Westminster control is by becoming an independent country and re-joining the European Union.”
Duncan Place Community Hub transformed
Innovative Scottish product brings a modern solution to a heritage building. Staff and users at the Duncan Place community centre have witnessed the historic but draughty building being transformed, thanks to an inventive Scottish firm. Duncan Place in Leith provides a range of activities, classes and shared workspaces, but managers were concerned about the increasing…
Daytime testing for trams on new part of the line begins
Three trams ran between Picardy Place and Newhaven during the day today. The first tram rolled away from York Place at 10 and we were out taking some photos and filming video. This comes after a month of nighttime testing which began at walking pace to ensure that the tracks were all in good order.…
Continue Reading Daytime testing for trams on new part of the line begins
Beattie resigns as SNP Treasurer
Colin Beattie MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh has resigned as Treasurer of the SNP with immediate effect. Mr Beattie (71) was arrested at his home in Dalkeith on Tuesday morning and later released without charge. Colin Beattie MSP who was arrested by Police Scotland on 18 April 2023 He issued a statement which said:…
EICC announce increased revenue in rebound year
The Edinburgh International Conference Centre has grown its revenue by 45% in what has been described as a “rebound” year. The revenue increased to £11.8 million in the year to 31 December 2022 from £7.4 million in the previous financial year. Around 72,000 people passed through the EICC doors on their way to a conference,…
Continue Reading EICC announce increased revenue in rebound year
New tram drivers testing their driving skills from today
Daytime full speed testing got underway on the new section of tram line on Wednesday. Edinburgh Trams now has a bigger team of drivers who are testing their skills on the Newhaven line for the first time from today. Around 40 new drivers, who have been taken on by Edinburgh Trams as part of a…
Continue Reading New tram drivers testing their driving skills from today
Labour call for Slater’s dismissal
Scottish Labour has demanded that First Minister Humza Yousaf takes responsibility for what they say is the “shambolic” Deposit Return Scheme, and remove it from Lorna Slater’s portfolio following the delays the First Minister announced on Tuesday. The scheme has been under fire for months but Ms Slater, the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy…