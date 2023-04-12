There is a mass exodus from Edinburgh Airport today of people heading Stateside to attend the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday.
Some of those going are on their way to promote their businesses, others like Ceilidh Band Whisky Kiss are off to play music in the Big Apple, and some are going to lead the parade.
The samba drumming group Pulse of the Place will wear the World Fair Trade Tartan and will accompany Gail Porter who has been chosen to lead the parade.
It’s Magic
Edinburgh’s own Kevin Quantum returns to The Caledonian from 15th April for evenings of magic, mystery and wonder. The perfect Easter holiday activity for families who want to see the magical Mr Quantum in action, tickets for five intimate performances will be available to book from April to July. Don’t miss out!
Spring Dinner
Milk say they cannot wait to welcome everyone who has booked for their Spring Dinner so far. A spokesperson said: “We will have an evening featuring the best seasonal produce spring has to offer.
“Start with a delicious cocktail which you can enjoy by the outside fire pit or cosy up indoors. Each of our 3 courses feature seasonal ingredients, cooked simply; perfect with our curated wine list from L’art du Vin.
“Snap up a ticket now to avoid being disappointed.”
Friday 21 April, 7pm. MILK Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, 21 Hawthornvale, EH6 4JT.
Dietary requirements can be catered for. Any questions email info@cafemilk.co.uk
Tickets are non-refundable.
Capital Radio and Heart Radio have a fresh new look
The two radio stations have announced a raft of new presenters and new shows which will all begin next month.
Property picks of the week
ESPC have hand picked some of their most interesting properties for us. This one-bed flat in Polwarth is on the market at offers over £165,000. A good starter flat on the second floor in walk in condition, it is convenient for Napier and Edinburgh Universities as well as local shops. And there is a communal…
Flint calls on his men to rise to the occasion
Berwick FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets, launch their BSN Series campaign with home and away fixtures against Glasgow Tigers this weekend. Bandits’ skipper from last year, Chris Harris, is back, but this time the hugely popular rider, nicknamed Bomber, skippers Glasgow having moved to Ashfield during the winter. Alongside him at Glasgow on Friday…
Drumming is about more than just making music
The party of nine adults and 29 children and young people who make up Pulse of the Place are off to New York today to lead the Tartan Day Parade with TV personality Gail Porter on Saturday. The samba drumming group has raised just under 90% of their target of £55,000 to pay for the…
Protest planned for Saturday – World Art Day
The group which is trying to Save the Filmhouse will join in the National Protest for the Arts on World Art Day this Saturday, 15 April, in Festival Square. The event is flagged up on the Save the Filmhouse website where the demands are set out: • More financial support from Scottish Government for the…
Edinburgh-based folk artist Eve Simpson to release debut EP
Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her highly-anticipated debut EP, “All Her Strange,” set for release on 14 April. Simpson poises her transformative storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits, a technique derived from Joni Mitchell’s Woodstock-esque playfulness, and the honest vulnerability of songwriters Laura Marling and Carole King. She describes the…
Review: Kidnapped, as you’ve never seen it before
**** A warm, joyful reimagining of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic comes to the Lyceum this April My father’s eyes lit up when I told him I was going to see Kidnapped, based on a much-loved classic of his childhood from Robert Louis Stevenson, a stalwart in Scottish school libraries. The story was so influential…
