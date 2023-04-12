There is a mass exodus from Edinburgh Airport today of people heading Stateside to attend the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday.

Some of those going are on their way to promote their businesses, others like Ceilidh Band Whisky Kiss are off to play music in the Big Apple, and some are going to lead the parade.

The samba drumming group Pulse of the Place will wear the World Fair Trade Tartan and will accompany Gail Porter who has been chosen to lead the parade.

It’s Magic

Edinburgh’s own Kevin Quantum returns to The Caledonian from 15th April for evenings of magic, mystery and wonder. The perfect Easter holiday activity for families who want to see the magical Mr Quantum in action, tickets for five intimate performances will be available to book from April to July. Don’t miss out!

For more information or to book, please visit wwww.edinburghmagic.co.uk

Spring Dinner

Milk say they cannot wait to welcome everyone who has booked for their Spring Dinner so far. A spokesperson said: “We will have an evening featuring the best seasonal produce spring has to offer.

“Start with a delicious cocktail which you can enjoy by the outside fire pit or cosy up indoors. Each of our 3 courses feature seasonal ingredients, cooked simply; perfect with our curated wine list from L’art du Vin.

“Snap up a ticket now to avoid being disappointed.”

Friday 21 April, 7pm. MILK Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, 21 Hawthornvale, EH6 4JT.

Dietary requirements can be catered for. Any questions email info@cafemilk.co.uk

Tickets are non-refundable.

Capital Radio and Heart Radio have a fresh new look

Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch

The two radio stations have announced a raft of new presenters and new shows which will all begin next month.

