The party of nine adults and 29 children and young people who make up Pulse of the Place are off to New York today to lead the Tartan Day Parade with TV personality Gail Porter on Saturday.
The samba drumming group has raised just under 90% of their target of £55,000 to pay for the trip which was postponed because of Covid in 2020.
Band founder, Rohan Seilman, has already connected over the past few years with Dr Dana Monteiro, a music teacher at the Frederick Douglass Academy in Harlem, and Harlem Samba will lend drums to the Edinburgh band so that they can minimise the luggage they need to carry on their journey. In a future collaboration, one of Dr Monteiro’s former pupils will come to Edinburgh this summer to work with the band – and there is a workshop planned while Pulse of the Place is in New York.
Drumming is more than music making
To run seven weekly sessions of the samba drumming group for children and young people it takes around £60,000 a year, and the group were relieved recently to be awarded £30,000 by Creative Scotland Creative Scotland have supported them in past years, but year to year funding is always precarious.
Seilman is Project lead, A.R.Ts Afternoon’s Drum Club Project, and teaches drumming to the members of Pulse of the Place.
He said: “It’s all outreach work, so we go to where the kids are. We’re in Drylaw, we’re in Leith, Newhaven, out at Tranent and then we do a group at Fet-Lor Youth Club as well which is a more advanced group. A few of the young people – a lot of them actually who are coming to America – come to two groups a week.”
But he explained that many of the young drummers “have something else going on for them in the background”.
He said:”What young people seem to lack in general, or the ones that we work with – it’s the confidence to do things. And confidence is the biggest barrier – if you don’t have it – to learning anything. So what we hope is that building that confidence allows them to go back to school and be more sure of themselves.”
When they become members of the group, there is still a chance for more personal development.
Seilman said: “Some of our young people come to us with things that are difficult, like getting bullied, or some issues that are too difficult to raise at home. Sometimes they talk it through with us beforehand. I tell them I don’t have a magic wand that can make things better, but we can look at the things that can improve and give them the skills to deal with what they have to deal with. What I get back from them is huge. Personally I had a stroke about ten years ago and I am from an ethnic minority, and there are times when people say things that are deeply racist. But when I am working with these young people they don’t see the colour, they see the person.”
Seilman said it is unfortunate that it always comes down to money, but he is adamant that all sessions must continue to be free, because it is then the young person’s choice if they come and learn drumming or not.
The children and young people on the trip to New York have paid a proportion of the cost of their trip, with payments spread out over the last year. For some, this will be their first time away from home and some of their families have seen it as the opportunity of a lifetime.
New York invitation
The invitation to play their Brazilian rhythms in New York came through their association with the World Fair Trade Tartan clan established by Tania Pramschufer of Hand Up Events. And along with the drummers, their patron Louise Marshall, who is the Lord Provost’s piper, will accompany them.
And in another Edinburgh connection, the Grand Marshal will be Scottish model, actor and TV personality, Portobello’s own Gail Porter. Watch out for photos in the next few days from the Big Apple.
History repeating itself
Seilman had a stroke about ten years ago, and had to give up his job as a community worker with The City of Edinburgh Council – which is where the drumming clubs began in 2006.
Rohan developed a youth led band which he took to England to meet up with another samba band at Varndean School in Brighton. While waiting for the train home they played with the chopsticks they had just eaten their Chinese takeaway with, sitting in a circle on the floor of the station. That, Seilman says, is the moment that Pulse of the Place was created.
That scene might well be recreated in Grand Central Terminal on what will be Rohan’s first trip to New York, and the first trip abroad for many of the band members.
Pulse of the Place have previously entertained Edinburgh audiences at The Edinburgh Festival Carnival and at Light Night.
Property picks of the week
ESPC have hand picked some of their most interesting properties for us. This one-bed flat in Polwarth is on the market at offers over £165,000. A good starter flat on the second floor in walk in condition, it is convenient for Napier and Edinburgh Universities as well as local shops. And there is a communal…
Flint calls on his men to rise to the occasion
Berwick FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets, launch their BSN Series campaign with home and away fixtures against Glasgow Tigers this weekend. Bandits’ skipper from last year, Chris Harris, is back, but this time the hugely popular rider, nicknamed Bomber, skippers Glasgow having moved to Ashfield during the winter. Alongside him at Glasgow on Friday…
Continue Reading Flint calls on his men to rise to the occasion
Five things you need to know today
There is a mass exodus from Edinburgh Airport today of people heading Stateside to attend the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday. Some of those going are on their way to promote their businesses, others like Ceilidh Band Whisky Kiss are off to play music in the Big Apple, and some are going…
Protest planned for Saturday – World Art Day
The group which is trying to Save the Filmhouse will join in the National Protest for the Arts on World Art Day this Saturday, 15 April, in Festival Square. The event is flagged up on the Save the Filmhouse website where the demands are set out: • More financial support from Scottish Government for the…
Continue Reading Protest planned for Saturday – World Art Day
Edinburgh-based folk artist Eve Simpson to release debut EP
Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her highly-anticipated debut EP, “All Her Strange,” set for release on 14 April. Simpson poises her transformative storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits, a technique derived from Joni Mitchell’s Woodstock-esque playfulness, and the honest vulnerability of songwriters Laura Marling and Carole King. She describes the…
Continue Reading Edinburgh-based folk artist Eve Simpson to release debut EP
Review: Kidnapped, as you’ve never seen it before
**** A warm, joyful reimagining of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic comes to the Lyceum this April My father’s eyes lit up when I told him I was going to see Kidnapped, based on a much-loved classic of his childhood from Robert Louis Stevenson, a stalwart in Scottish school libraries. The story was so influential…
Continue Reading Review: Kidnapped, as you’ve never seen it before