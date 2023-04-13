GLASGOW team boss Cami Brown is loving the “fighting spirit” of his side after a dramatic start to the season and the Allied Vehicles Tigers square-up to Berwick in their second BSN Series home clash at Ashfield on Friday (7.30pm).

The return is at Berwick on Saturday (7pm) and Brown said: “They are a very decent looking side, solid throughout the order and with plenty of potential in every department.

“I’ve made it clear on plenty of occasions, there is not one weak team in the Championship. Every team will pose a big threat in every meeting.

“The Bandits have a strong top three in Rory Schelin, Thomas Jorgensen and Leon Flint which means they will be a force home and away.

“The main aim, once again, will be to get the aggregate bonus point at the very least. If we could win both meetings it would book our place in the next stage of the BSN Series.”

He added: “The first part of the job is to get the win at Ashfield and this set of lads has been a joy to work with so far.

“Everyone is fighting for each other. The banter is sensational and it’s undoubtedly the best spirit we’ve had at this club in a decade at the very least.”

Brown added: “I love the fighting spirit of this team. Hopefully other teams will be worried not to mess with us.”

Looking back at last weekend’s double-header with the Stellar Omada Monarchs, Brown said: “It was a typical bruising and fierce local derby, but the main thing is that we got the job done. We needed to get the aggregate bonus point and we did just that.

“Edinburgh are a fine side and always go well at Ashfield. However, that was a powerhouse performance. The boys were terrific. Overall, the atmosphere and fighting spirit in the camp is outstanding.

Captain Tom Brennan misses Tigers’ visit to Berwick as he has been called-up for Great Britain to race in the FIME European Team Final B in Pardubice, Czech Republic, also on Saturday. Jake Allen will guest in his absence.

Glasgow v Berwick, BSN Series, Ashfield Stadium, 7.30pm.

Glasgow: 1.Chris Harris, 2.Marcin Nowak, 3.Ben Basso, 4.Claus Vissing, 5.Tom Brennan (c), 6.Lee Complin, 7.Ace Pijper.

Berwick: 1.Thomas Jorgensen, 2.Jonas Knudsen, 3.Leon Flint (c), 4.Jye Etheridge, 5.Rory Schlein, 6.Nathan Stoneman, 7.Connor Coles.

PICTURE: Tom Brennan leads Edinburgh’s Kye Thomson and Paco Castagna by Taylor Lanning courtesy of Glasgow Tigers

Like this: Like Loading...