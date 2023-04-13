SNP MP Gavin Newlands held a round table with major broadcasters and representatives from Scottish football to put Scotland’s national games on free TV.

Bosses from BBC Scotland, BBC Alba, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay, the SFA and the Scottish Football Supporters Association attended and the MP hopes to find a solution to broadcast Scotland international matches on free-to-air television just like England and Wales games are.

Newlands said: “I am extremely grateful to all the major broadcasters and representatives from Scottish football who have taken the time to come and discuss this very important issue.

“Scotland fans are being priced out of watching their national team whilst England fans can watch their side for free on Channel 4, and Welsh supporters can see their games on S4C free of charge.

“I want to see a similar offering for Scotland fans. We are seeing one of the best Scotland sides in decades and to inspire the next generation of talent we should not have to get past a paywall to see it.

“Watching Scottish football is becoming even more expensive with the number of subscriptions that fans need just to watch their own team, we need to find a solution so fans can watch Scotland for free.

“I am hopeful for a positive discussion and hope we can find a solution that works both for Scottish football and for fans of the national game.”



