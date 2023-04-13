How can food be fairer? Food politics expert Professor Marion Nestle received the prestigious Edinburgh Medal at a ceremony on Wednesday night.
Each year, as part of the Edinburgh Science Festival, The Edinburgh Medal is presented to those who have made a significant contribution to the wellbeing and understanding of humanity through the sciences. This year’s recipient is Prof Marion Nestle, a pioneer in the study of food politics, along with wider issues of nutrition and public health.
Food politics explores the wide-reaching implications of what and how we eat – from production and marketing, to the possibilities of fairer distribution of resources. Through her research, advocacy and public engagement work, Prof Nestle has contributed knowledge and inspiration to the field.
An award-winning writer, Prof Nestle is Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita, at New York University. Alongside her PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, she has been awarded honorary degrees from Transylvania University in Kentucky and the City University of New York’s Macaulay Honors College. Prof Nestle has authored 15 books about food policy and politics. Her memoir, Slow Cooked: An Unexpected Life in Food Politics tracks a fascinating career which has placed the importance of nutrition at its heart.
This year’s oration was delivered by Professorf Timothy Lang, Emeritus Professor of Food Policy at the University of London, and the Vote of Thanks by Professor Annie Anderson.
All photos Duncan McGlynn
