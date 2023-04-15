The Edinburgh Monarchs Stellar Academy got the new season off to a flyer when they ran out winners by ten points over the Belle Vue Colts despite the track being affected by a heavy downpour.

Scott Wilson, the home team’s manager, admitted: “I could hardly have wished for a better outcome. Adam Roynon showed what a capture he is on a six-point average, and both Kyle Bickley and Jacob Hook were good and should start building confidence for their Championship outings for Monarchs which is what we are hoping for.”

The top three totalled 37 including nine heat wins and backup points came from Alex Spooner, Kyran Lyden and Mickie Simpson.

Belle Vue reserves Bowen and Hodder who totalled 15 points between them including three race wins. Jack Smith got going eventually and top scored, Sam Hagon took one good win and former Monarch, Matt Marson, gated well.

Edinburgh Monarchs Academy (50): Kyle Bickley 14+0, Mickie Simpson 3+0, Alex Spooner 6+1, Adam Roynon 12+0, Jacob Hook 11+2, Dayle Wood 0+0, Kyran Lyden 4+1

Belle Vue Colts (40): Jack Smith 9+0, Luke Muff 0+0, Sam Hagon 7+0, Matt Marson 6+2, James Pearson 3+0, Paul Bowen 7+0, Freddy Hodder 8+2

Meanwhile, the BSN Series match between Glasgow and Berwick Bandits came to a premature end because of rain and the scoreline of Tigers 22, Berwick 14 does not stand.

New signings Rory Schlein (pictured) and Connor Coles continue to impress for the FTS Bandits’, powered by Keenwood Karpets as, between them, they won three of the six heats completed before continuous rain saw referee Willie Dishington call a halt.

A restaging date is still being discussed by the clubs and Bandits’ promoter and team manager, Gary Flint, said: “I don’t think anyone disagreed with the decision. Rory and Connor again led the way while Nathan (Stoneman) also looked pretty sharp from the gate in his two rides.

Tigers: Chris Harris 6, Marcin Nowak 3+2, Benjamin Basso 4+2, Claus Vissing 6, Tom Brennan 2, Lee Complin 2, Ace Pijper 0

Bandits: Thomas Jorgensen 1, Jonas Knudsen 1, Leon Flint 0, Jye Etheridge 1, Rory Schlein 6, Connor Coles 3, Nathan Stoneman 2

