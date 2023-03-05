Fiona Bennett is the Liberal Democrat candidate in the 2023 Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election.
She is a first time candidate, and when introducing herself at the recent Murrayfield hustings said that she was not used to public speaking.
She said: “As a former nurse and charity worker, I don’t pretend to be a professional politician. I don’t pretend to be any good at public speaking. But my life and my career up to this point has taught me the importance of public service, the difference that just one person can make. I’m standing for election for the first time in my life because I care passionately about people.”
A former mental health nurse, she has recently been working for Wendy Chamberlain MP in Fife. She explained she has travelled to Iraq twice “where I had conversations that I will never forget with women trying to survive and recover”.
She continued: “I realised how important local democracy is. For me this is where democracy starts.”
She said: “When I gave up nursing, I felt like something was missing from me, I found it very difficult. Then the work that I’ve done with refugees and internally displaced people showed me that one person really, really can make a difference. I wanted to work for an MP because I knew that they could make a difference. And I feel like that bit that was missing is back again, I’m supporting people and helping people and becoming a councillor as an opportunity to just develop that.”
She suggested that as a third LibDem councillor in the ward “we can give you the best possible service”. Assisted by her LibDem team she said she has spoken to more than 1,000 residents and the rest of the team nearly 6,000.
Asked about the traders in Roseburn and any potential compensation for them Ms Bennett responded: “I feel very disappointed for the traders here. I am proud that the Liberal Democrats were the party that pushing for compensation. I think that the Lib Dems have been let down, the traders have been let down, I would still like the trader has to be compensated, unfortunately, we’re gonna have to wait another six months before that can be looked at again, think it’s devastating what’s happened to the area and what’s happened to local businesses.”
We suggested that there were a couple of new businesses on the street which might be an indication of faith in the area as a good place to trade. Bennett responded: “It is fantastic. The work is going to come to an end. We’re not entirely sure when it’s supposed to be very soon, but let’s keep an eye on that. And I’m delighted that people are moving into the area.”
Her campaign leaflet says “There’s only one way to send the SNP a message…Only the LibDems can beat the SNP here.”
The council election uses the Single Transferable Vote system and you can find out more about the way that works here.
The party says that the local Lib Dem team – made up of two councillors, Alan Beal and Euan Davidson, both elected for the first time in 2022 – “have a track record of beating the SNP in our area”.
Frank Ross whose resignation has sparked this by election was elected at stage six last May along with the two Liberal Democrat councillors.
All three polled quite far ahead of other candidates when the turnout was 58.8%. The number of people in the electorate in the ward was 19,533.
The number of first preference votes cast in May 2022 was:
|Name
|First Preference votes
|Alan Beal (LD)
|3,897
|Norman Colville Scottish Family Party
|88
|Euan Davidson (LD)
|1,772
|Hugh Findlay (Cons)
|1,818
|Connal Hughes (Greens)
|784
|Richard Parker (Labour)
|893
|Frank Ross
|2,132
But the wider team in the area comprises both an MSP and an MP. The party says that “the Conservatives and Labour are out of the race locally. They finished a distant third and fourth here last time. A vote for them will just help the SNP”.
Council to begin work on Controlled Parking Zones on Monday
On Monday work will begin on a street by street basis to implement the changes around Leith Walk, Pilrig and Leith/North Leith, where the first phase of new Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) is being established. The council has sent out letters to residents to let them know about the planned work and how it will affect them,…
Continue Reading Council to begin work on Controlled Parking Zones on Monday
Drumming across the Forth Road Bridge to raise funds for New York trip
Thirty drummers from Edinburgh crossed the Forth Road Bridge on Saturday morning drumming all the way. The Edinburgh based Samba drumming band Pulse of the Place is off to New York in 39 days, and now they need the final £10,000 to push their fundraising over the line. They enlisted the help of the 2023…
Continue Reading Drumming across the Forth Road Bridge to raise funds for New York trip
Poor Things opens on Saturday at Fruitmarket
Poor Things will open at Fruitmarket on Saturday 4 March 2023 and running until 21 May. Linda Aloysius, Eric Bainbridge, Jonathan Baldock, Simeon Barclay, Joseph Buckley, Beagles and Ramsay, Chila Burman, Andrew Cooper, Jamie Cooper, Penny Goring, Brian Griffiths, Emma Hart, Lee Holden, Dean Kenning, Josie KO, Rosie McGinn, Rebecca Moss, Janette Parris, Anne Ryan,…
Continue Reading Poor Things opens on Saturday at Fruitmarket
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week. One of the areas which is going to be affected for five nights next week is the Haymarket area where there will be: “Overnight works, 9pm – 6am.Lane closures on Palmerston Place,…
Midlothian MP backs the Great Daffodil Appeal
Owen Thompson MP for Midlothian met with actor Jane Horrocks to give his support to Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal. The event at Westminster was held to draw attention go the need for fundraising for the Marie Curie appeal which is held every March. This year is the 37th appeal and is used to…
Continue Reading Midlothian MP backs the Great Daffodil Appeal
Letter from Scotland
Councillors across Scotland’s 32 local districts have been setting their council tax rates this week. It’s turning out to be a precarious balancing act between paying their staff a decent wage – notably their school teachers – and incurring the wrath of their rate payers. Not a great deal of courage has been shown by…