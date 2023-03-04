On Monday work will begin on a street by street basis to implement the changes around Leith Walk, Pilrig and Leith/North Leith, where the first phase of new Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) is being established.
The council has sent out letters to residents to let them know about the planned work and how it will affect them, and to advise that parking permits are not yet required.
Another update will be provided when installation is complete, expected in around eight to twelve weeks about how to apply for a permit and when it will be needed.
Later this year, signs and road markings will be introduced in Abbeyhill, Shandon and Gorgie, which are also part of the first phase of new CPZs.
This is the first of up to four phases of implementation of parking controls around the city, developed as part of the Strategic Parking Review.
This responded to concerns from communities across Edinburgh, who asked the council to tackle parking problems. The review led to the identification of areas where parking controls may be required to resolve challenges facing residents, in particular from non-residential parking.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “These new parking controls are designed to help residents park more easily near their homes, and aim to address issues like commuter parking, which people across the city have told us is a problem in their neighbourhoods.
“In developing these plans officers have spent a great deal of time speaking to residents and gathering information on each area. Once in place, they’ll also be monitoring the impact of the changes to make sure they work for everyone.
“Of course, the restrictions haven’t come into force yet and we’ll be keeping communities up to date with progress and advice on applying for permits.”
Find out more about the Strategic Parking Review on the Council website.
