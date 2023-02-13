MP for Edinburgh East. Tommy Sheppard, has supported local campaign group “Save Jock’s Lodge” to oppose the plan to build a major student development at the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road.
More than 1,600 comments were submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council, with 1,066 opposed to the application from developer Alumno Group and 533 comments in support. The deadline for public comments was 10 February 2023.
Sheppard, who has consistently voiced strong opposition to the development, formally submitted his objection to plans on Friday arguing that it would lead to an “excessive concentration of purpose-built student accommodation” in the area.
Within the last decade, no fewer than eight purpose-built student developments have been approved within a mile radius of Jock’s Lodge. Sheppard points out that these eight sites amount to more than 1,800 student bedrooms either already built or consented to.
He also highlighted how the seven-storey proposed structure would “radically” alter the appearance of the historic junction.
Mr Sheppard said: “We cannot allow purpose-build student accommodation developers to run rampant in this part of the city. If the application is approved, we’ll see an increased hollowing out of the local community. There comes a point where we need to be able to say enough is enough.
“Credit goes to the Save Jock’s Lodge Campaign and local Councillor Danny Aston who have mobilised local people to oppose this unnecessary and unwanted development. I urge planners to listen to residents and reject this application.”
The Edinburgh MP says he notes the “tremendous positive effect” that Edinburgh’s world-class universities and students make to the city, but he has previously spoken out against purpose built student accommodation. In an Edinburgh Evening News Article in August 2022, Sheppard said: “The lack of affordable housing in Edinburgh is one of the biggest social issues facing the city, and opportunities to build new quality social homes must be prioritised and maximised where possible.
“Yet developers continue to throw up sardine tin accommodation from which they can make huge profits, rather than build homes for families to avoid the legal obligation to provide a proportion of affordable homes. Sustainable communities need residents to be settled, not transient.”
Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
The business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the leasehold interest of the former Nightingale Nursery in Edinburgh. The vacant day nursery setting was once registered to care for up to 48 children. It is located on Nightingale Way in the Quartermile/Bruntsfield/Marchmont area of Edinburgh, just a few minutes’ walk from The Meadows.…
Continue Reading Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
It’s Jambos v Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Hearts have a major hurdle to negotiate if they want to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup having drawn cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic in the feature tie of the round. However, the tie will be at Tynecastle Park on the weekend of March 11 and full fixture details of the mouth-watering quarter-final will…
ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase event for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, is on the hunt for the industry’s most talented newcomers to form its ‘hotlist’ as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. Ahead of the event next month, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector…
Continue Reading ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
Consultation opens on future plans for Portobello
The City of Edinburgh Council has opened a consultation on active travel and ways of making it easier to access Portobello town centre by walking, wheeling, cycling and/or public transport. The council wants to improve the quality of the streets and public spaces and will use this initial consultation to develop the outline of a…
Continue Reading Consultation opens on future plans for Portobello
Devlin signs deal with Hibs
Hibernian FC has announced that they have signed Mikey Devlin on a short-term deal The 29-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023. Playing on the international stage, in the Scottish top-flight, and in European competition, Devlin signs after a successful trial period with the Club and adds valuable…
Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine
Edinburgh will hold a range of events to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge along with Hanna Beaton-Hawryluk, Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, met at Edinburgh Castle on Monday morning with other partners to announce the plans. There are some…
Continue Reading Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine