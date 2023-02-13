The City of Edinburgh Council has opened a consultation on active travel and ways of making it easier to access Portobello town centre by walking, wheeling, cycling and/or public transport.

The council wants to improve the quality of the streets and public spaces and will use this initial consultation to develop the outline of a plan for improvements in the community.

This is part of the council’s policy on 20 minute neighbourhoods which is being implemented all over Edinburgh in a bid to help small local businesses in the town centres. The 20-Minute Neighbourhood strategy was launched in June 2021 with a vision to enable a net zero Edinburgh where everyone can live well locally.

People can now share their thoughts on how Portobello town centre could be improved by commenting either online or in person at Portobello Library. The online survey is available until mid-April, where people can identify specific parts of the local area that could be improved.

Paper copies of the survey and feedback cards are available to fill in and submit by the community board at Portobello Library.

Transport Convener Cllr Scott Arthur PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We know our town centres like Portobello have many of the essential local facilities and services we value but could be much more liveable and pleasant places for both residents and visitors. We want to work with the local community and businesses to develop a plan that will encourage people to access the high street via active and sustainable travel and increase the quality of public spaces in the area.

“This all ties into our plans to reshape our transport network in order to cut congestion and reach net zero by 2030. Portobello town centre provides vital local services to communities across the east of Edinburgh and beyond, and we want to hear from everyone who uses the area. This is an initial opportunity for people to work with us and make sure their views shape the approach used to understand how the town centre could be better for them, however they use it.”

Nico Ferguson, Senior Grant Advisor for the walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, said: “Safe, convenient, and accessible links with local amenities, such as supermarkets, schools, and leisure facilities, are an essential part of any bustling community. By improving walking, wheeling, and cycling links along Portobello High Street, we hope to make this a reality for everyone.

“We look forward to hearing the views of the local community and strongly encourage everyone who can to take part.”

The City of Edinburgh Council has been awarded Places for Everyone funding to develop a concept design for an improved Portobello high street. Places for Everyone is an active travel infrastructure fund backed by the Scottish Government and administered by Sustrans. The Places for Everyone programme provides support and expertise to help deliver walking, wheeling, and cycling improvements across the country.

Portobello Town Hall. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

