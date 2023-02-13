The City of Edinburgh Council has opened a consultation on active travel and ways of making it easier to access Portobello town centre by walking, wheeling, cycling and/or public transport.
The council wants to improve the quality of the streets and public spaces and will use this initial consultation to develop the outline of a plan for improvements in the community.
This is part of the council’s policy on 20 minute neighbourhoods which is being implemented all over Edinburgh in a bid to help small local businesses in the town centres. The 20-Minute Neighbourhood strategy was launched in June 2021 with a vision to enable a net zero Edinburgh where everyone can live well locally.
People can now share their thoughts on how Portobello town centre could be improved by commenting either online or in person at Portobello Library. The online survey is available until mid-April, where people can identify specific parts of the local area that could be improved.
Paper copies of the survey and feedback cards are available to fill in and submit by the community board at Portobello Library.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We know our town centres like Portobello have many of the essential local facilities and services we value but could be much more liveable and pleasant places for both residents and visitors. We want to work with the local community and businesses to develop a plan that will encourage people to access the high street via active and sustainable travel and increase the quality of public spaces in the area.
“This all ties into our plans to reshape our transport network in order to cut congestion and reach net zero by 2030. Portobello town centre provides vital local services to communities across the east of Edinburgh and beyond, and we want to hear from everyone who uses the area. This is an initial opportunity for people to work with us and make sure their views shape the approach used to understand how the town centre could be better for them, however they use it.”
Nico Ferguson, Senior Grant Advisor for the walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, said: “Safe, convenient, and accessible links with local amenities, such as supermarkets, schools, and leisure facilities, are an essential part of any bustling community. By improving walking, wheeling, and cycling links along Portobello High Street, we hope to make this a reality for everyone.
“We look forward to hearing the views of the local community and strongly encourage everyone who can to take part.”
The City of Edinburgh Council has been awarded Places for Everyone funding to develop a concept design for an improved Portobello high street. Places for Everyone is an active travel infrastructure fund backed by the Scottish Government and administered by Sustrans. The Places for Everyone programme provides support and expertise to help deliver walking, wheeling, and cycling improvements across the country.
Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
The business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the leasehold interest of the former Nightingale Nursery in Edinburgh. The vacant day nursery setting was once registered to care for up to 48 children. It is located on Nightingale Way in the Quartermile/Bruntsfield/Marchmont area of Edinburgh, just a few minutes’ walk from The Meadows.…
Continue Reading Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
It’s Jambos v Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Hearts have a major hurdle to negotiate if they want to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup having drawn cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic in the feature tie of the round. However, the tie will be at Tynecastle Park on the weekend of March 11 and full fixture details of the mouth-watering quarter-final will…
ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase event for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, is on the hunt for the industry’s most talented newcomers to form its ‘hotlist’ as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. Ahead of the event next month, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector…
Continue Reading ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
Sheppard opposes more student accommodation at Jock’s Lodge
MP for Edinburgh East. Tommy Sheppard, has supported local campaign group “Save Jock’s Lodge” to oppose the plan to build a major student development at the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road. More than 1,600 comments were submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council, with 1,066 opposed to the application from developer Alumno Group…
Continue Reading Sheppard opposes more student accommodation at Jock’s Lodge
Devlin signs deal with Hibs
Hibernian FC has announced that they have signed Mikey Devlin on a short-term deal The 29-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023. Playing on the international stage, in the Scottish top-flight, and in European competition, Devlin signs after a successful trial period with the Club and adds valuable…
Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine
Edinburgh will hold a range of events to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge along with Hanna Beaton-Hawryluk, Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, met at Edinburgh Castle on Monday morning with other partners to announce the plans. There are some…
Continue Reading Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine