Hibernian FC has announced that they have signed Mikey Devlin on a short-term deal
The 29-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.
Playing on the international stage, in the Scottish top-flight, and in European competition, Devlin signs after a successful trial period with the Club and adds valuable experience to the backline.
He joins Hibs as a free agent but started the 2022/23 campaign in the English League One with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town side.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to bring Mikey to the Club and add depth in our defensive area.
“We have been impressed with him in training over the last week, and by bringing him in permanently it gives us the perfect blend at centre-half having two experienced players and two talented youngsters.
“He’s a good character and his experience of Scottish football will benefit the group. We look forward to continuing working with him.”
Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
The business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the leasehold interest of the former Nightingale Nursery in Edinburgh. The vacant day nursery setting was once registered to care for up to 48 children. It is located on Nightingale Way in the Quartermile/Bruntsfield/Marchmont area of Edinburgh, just a few minutes’ walk from The Meadows.…
It’s Jambos v Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Hearts have a major hurdle to negotiate if they want to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup having drawn cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic in the feature tie of the round. However, the tie will be at Tynecastle Park on the weekend of March 11 and full fixture details of the mouth-watering quarter-final will…
ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase event for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, is on the hunt for the industry’s most talented newcomers to form its ‘hotlist’ as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. Ahead of the event next month, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector…
Sheppard opposes more student accommodation at Jock’s Lodge
MP for Edinburgh East. Tommy Sheppard, has supported local campaign group “Save Jock’s Lodge” to oppose the plan to build a major student development at the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road. More than 1,600 comments were submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council, with 1,066 opposed to the application from developer Alumno Group…
Consultation opens on future plans for Portobello
The City of Edinburgh Council has opened a consultation on active travel and ways of making it easier to access Portobello town centre by walking, wheeling, cycling and/or public transport. The council wants to improve the quality of the streets and public spaces and will use this initial consultation to develop the outline of a…
Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine
Edinburgh will hold a range of events to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge along with Hanna Beaton-Hawryluk, Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, met at Edinburgh Castle on Monday morning with other partners to announce the plans. There are some…
