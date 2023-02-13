Hibernian FC has announced that they have signed Mikey Devlin on a short-term deal

The 29-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

Playing on the international stage, in the Scottish top-flight, and in European competition, Devlin signs after a successful trial period with the Club and adds valuable experience to the backline.

He joins Hibs as a free agent but started the 2022/23 campaign in the English League One with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town side.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to bring Mikey to the Club and add depth in our defensive area.

“We have been impressed with him in training over the last week, and by bringing him in permanently it gives us the perfect blend at centre-half having two experienced players and two talented youngsters.

“He’s a good character and his experience of Scottish football will benefit the group. We look forward to continuing working with him.”

