ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase event for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, is on the hunt for the industry’s most talented newcomers to form its ‘hotlist’ as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
Ahead of the event next month, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector – acknowledging Hospitality Heroes, Champion Chefs, Rising up in Retail, Brilliant in Beverage or Tourism Trendsetters.
Nominations are now open via ScotHot’s online form, where individuals can nominate their colleagues, friends, employees, and role models in each category. Entries to the 50 Rising Stars list are not limited by age and anyone can be nominated provided they have ten years’ experience or less within the industry.
Each of the five categories will be made up of 10 nominees to form the 50 List, with those shortlisted honoured with an exclusive drinks’ reception event and will take their place on the wall of fame at ScotHot23 in Glasgow.
The final ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars list will be decided by a panel of judges including Toby Wand, Managing Director of the 365 Events team behind ScotHot23, and David Cochrane, Chief Executive of Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland.
Toby said: “After the challenges presented by the last couple of years, we really want to shine a light on the emerging talent in the sectors represented at ScotHot23. This list is a representation of those individuals making a mark in the industry and will give them a platform to be recognised for their hard work.
“It is fantastic to be back and we cannot wait to welcome our partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and guests to ScotHot at the SEC in March.”
ScotHot23 will return to the SEC Glasgow from 8 – 9 March 2023. Now in its 50th year, ScotHot23 offers an unmissable opportunity for delegates to meet with suppliers, network with others to share ideas and inspiration, and learn about the latest trends from across the industry.
This year’s event will be supported by major partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), Scottish Licenced Trade Association (SLTA), Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN), HOSPA, The Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Guild of Fine Food, The Caterer and Drink Think, and is expected to welcome an estimated 7,000 visitors over the two-day showcase in Glasgow.
Nominations are now open for ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars and will close to entries at 5pm, Friday 17 February 2023: https://www.scothot.co.uk/
