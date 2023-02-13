Hearts have a major hurdle to negotiate if they want to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup having drawn cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic in the feature tie of the round.

However, the tie will be at Tynecastle Park on the weekend of March 11 and full fixture details of the mouth-watering quarter-final will be confirmed shortly.

Hearts qualified for this round by beating cinch Championship side Hamilton Accies on Friday and Celtic brushed St Mirren aside at Parkhead.

The pair met at Tynecastle on October 22 in an classic which ended 4-3 in favour of the Glasgow combine, Taylor netting the game-winner after 76 minutes. Lawrence Shankland (pictured by Nigel Duncan) claimed a treble in the match for Hearts, including netting two penalties after 45 and 65 minutes.

Hearts and Celtic have clashed in the final in 2019 and 2020 with the Hoops winning both games.

Rangers host second tier side Raith Rovers while Inverness Caley thistle entertain Kilmarnock and either Darvel or Falkirk host Ayr United which means a non-Premiership club will be in the final four.

