The business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the leasehold interest of the former Nightingale Nursery in Edinburgh.

The vacant day nursery setting was once registered to care for up to 48 children. It is located on Nightingale Way in the Quartermile/Bruntsfield/Marchmont area of Edinburgh, just a few minutes’ walk from The Meadows.

The business was owned by Hillcrest Enterprises since 2019 and was recently sold to allow the company to focus on its core business. Following a sales process with Christie & Co, a new lease has been agreed with Alan and Susan Govan who run Primrose City Nursery in Glasgow.

Angela Linton, Chief Executive at Hillcrest Enterprises, said: “Following our decision to step away from Nightingale Nursery to focus on our main service offering, we’re delighted that the nursery will be given a new lease of life and will continue to offer a high-quality and friendly childcare solution in the heart of Edinburgh. The new proprietors come with vast experience and we’re confident that they will be able to take Nightingale Nursery to the heights that it is capable of.”



Alan Govan, new co-owner of the site, said: “Having made the decision to expand from a single-site operator in 2018 to now a group of four Glasgow-based nurseries, we have been looking for an opportunity to move into the Edinburgh market and Nightingale Nursery was in the ideal location. We are hoping to continue our expansion in 2023, adding more settings to our portfolio.”

Martin Daw, Senior Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “We were delighted to act on behalf of Hillcrest Enterprises to source a new operator to reopen the setting. The nursery represented a great opportunity for new entrants to the sector as well as experienced operators. It’s great to be able to help Primrose City Nursery expand their service into Edinburgh.”

Nightingale Nursery was sold for an undisclosed price.

Like this: Like Loading...