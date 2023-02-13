The business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the leasehold interest of the former Nightingale Nursery in Edinburgh.
The vacant day nursery setting was once registered to care for up to 48 children. It is located on Nightingale Way in the Quartermile/Bruntsfield/Marchmont area of Edinburgh, just a few minutes’ walk from The Meadows.
The business was owned by Hillcrest Enterprises since 2019 and was recently sold to allow the company to focus on its core business. Following a sales process with Christie & Co, a new lease has been agreed with Alan and Susan Govan who run Primrose City Nursery in Glasgow.
Angela Linton, Chief Executive at Hillcrest Enterprises, said: “Following our decision to step away from Nightingale Nursery to focus on our main service offering, we’re delighted that the nursery will be given a new lease of life and will continue to offer a high-quality and friendly childcare solution in the heart of Edinburgh. The new proprietors come with vast experience and we’re confident that they will be able to take Nightingale Nursery to the heights that it is capable of.”
Alan Govan, new co-owner of the site, said: “Having made the decision to expand from a single-site operator in 2018 to now a group of four Glasgow-based nurseries, we have been looking for an opportunity to move into the Edinburgh market and Nightingale Nursery was in the ideal location. We are hoping to continue our expansion in 2023, adding more settings to our portfolio.”
Martin Daw, Senior Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “We were delighted to act on behalf of Hillcrest Enterprises to source a new operator to reopen the setting. The nursery represented a great opportunity for new entrants to the sector as well as experienced operators. It’s great to be able to help Primrose City Nursery expand their service into Edinburgh.”
Nightingale Nursery was sold for an undisclosed price.
It’s Jambos v Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Hearts have a major hurdle to negotiate if they want to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup having drawn cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic in the feature tie of the round. However, the tie will be at Tynecastle Park on the weekend of March 11 and full fixture details of the mouth-watering quarter-final will…
ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase event for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, is on the hunt for the industry’s most talented newcomers to form its ‘hotlist’ as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. Ahead of the event next month, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector…
Continue Reading ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
Sheppard opposes more student accommodation at Jock’s Lodge
MP for Edinburgh East. Tommy Sheppard, has supported local campaign group “Save Jock’s Lodge” to oppose the plan to build a major student development at the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road. More than 1,600 comments were submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council, with 1,066 opposed to the application from developer Alumno Group…
Continue Reading Sheppard opposes more student accommodation at Jock’s Lodge
Consultation opens on future plans for Portobello
The City of Edinburgh Council has opened a consultation on active travel and ways of making it easier to access Portobello town centre by walking, wheeling, cycling and/or public transport. The council wants to improve the quality of the streets and public spaces and will use this initial consultation to develop the outline of a…
Continue Reading Consultation opens on future plans for Portobello
Devlin signs deal with Hibs
Hibernian FC has announced that they have signed Mikey Devlin on a short-term deal The 29-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023. Playing on the international stage, in the Scottish top-flight, and in European competition, Devlin signs after a successful trial period with the Club and adds valuable…
Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine
Edinburgh will hold a range of events to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge along with Hanna Beaton-Hawryluk, Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, met at Edinburgh Castle on Monday morning with other partners to announce the plans. There are some…
Continue Reading Edinburgh events to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine