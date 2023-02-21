Police in Edinburgh have appealed for information following a crash on the A90 at Cramond Bridge.
Around 2.55pm on Monday, 20 February, 2023 police were called to the collision involving a red Ford Focus and a blue Fiat Panda.
The 78-year-old male driver and 71-year-old female passenger in the Fiat car were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance. The 55-year-old male driver of the Ford was not injured.
The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and fully reopened around 7pm.
Offers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch. Anyone with relevant dash cam footage is also asked to contact police.
If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 2037 of 20 February, 2023.
