The Broadway hit Hamilton is making its Scottish debut in Edinburgh at Festival Theatre next spring, and even if you have seen it before it is still unmissable.

We just Assume that it happens. But no one else is in The Room where it happens.

Producers, Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh, have just announced that HAMILTON will come to Edinburgh from 28 February to 27 April 2024. The cast is yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale soon – on 13 March 2023.

The show has already had so many accolades for its creator, cast and producers with a slew of Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize wins under its belt. There is another production in London which has been running since December 2017 and it continues to be staged in North America, Toronto, Australia, Germany and a planned tour in New Zealand.

“Since the day the show opened at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London has embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined,” Jeffrey Seller said, “We are excited to embark on a UK tour and share this special musical with audiences in Manchester and Edinburgh first.”

Cameron Mackintosh said: “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times. I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland. The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original.

“So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities. Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700’s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies. Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to “the room where it happens”.

Fiona Gibson CEO of Capital Theatres who runs the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh said today: “We’re utterly thrilled to be hosting the Scottish Premiere of Hamilton at the Festival Theatre. It’s even more significant that Alexander Hamilton was of Scottish descent, so in many ways the story is coming home. To have this iconic show which has delighted audiences round the world here at the Festival Theatre and in Edinburgh where Lin-Manuel Miranda once busked at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is really special. Today we welcome another iconic Scotsman, Cameron Mackintosh, who we’re overjoyed to be working with again. We know audiences will be as excited as we are to see this musical phenomenon.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

