Merchiston Castle School is opening its doors for an Information Morning on Saturday 11 March 2023.

Prospective families are invited to discover more about Merchiston, meet the teaching staff and experience the world-class education Merchiston provide.

Held in the school’s impressive Memorial Hall, the Information Morning will be styled as a department fair offering families the chance to chat to Merchiston’s teachers, listen to students enthusing about their favourite subjects, speak to the Academic Leadership Team and find out more about what Merchiston can offer your son.

Merchiston’s Admission Team will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the admission process.

Registration for the event is open via the website . Merchiston will be in touch with further details closer to the date.

https://www.merchiston.co.uk/admissions/open-events/information-morning

