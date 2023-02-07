A tech and analytics enabled consulting firm has announced plans to double the number of people working there from 50 to 100 in the next twelve months.
Optima Partners says its business has grown by 55% year on year in the last three years, so that its turnover igrew to more than £5.7 million in 2022, and now needs more staff to fulfil demand for its services. The business supports transformation plans in high-profile businesses such as OVO and Lloyds Banking Group.
It has secured investment of £2.3 million from a capital investor BGF and two new Non Executive Directors were appointed last year – Karen Thomas Bland and Richard Pugh. The business also welcomed two new leaders, Andrew Donald as Head of Engineering and Dr Zhana Kuncheva as Head of Health Data Sciences.
CEO Alan Crawley stated, “We have received a tremendous response to our unique data and insight-led approach to customer understanding and behaviour. We are now striving to fill a number of vacancies within the company to meet growing demand, bringing new SME’s, consultants, technologists and data experts into the business to support our clients in navigating complex customer transformation agendas”.
Energy Training Academy opens for business
The Energy Training Academy, Scotland’s newest LCL Awards-approved training centre, has opened for business in Edinburgh. Work on transforming a 12,000 square feet warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility built over two floors has been ongoing for the past six months. As well as interactive training areas for renewables featuring heat pumps and solar energy, bespoke…
Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
An Edinburgh teacher has criticised council plans to cut the city’s education budget and cut jobs to save cash, saying that schools are already at breaking point. Papers released ahead of the council budget include proposals to slash millions from education to help plug a £76 million gap. Councillors will meet this month to debate and…
Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Karma Lake of Menteith is bringing Parisian café chic to their guest this Valentine’s Day with a French themed menu, accompanied with Parisian café music by “Les Trois Blondes”, the only band in Scotland specialising in this genre, known as “Bal Musette”. Priced at £35 per person, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, the delicious…
Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
The number of Midlothian drivers caught not wearing seatbelts increased by nearly 500% over the last three months of last year, police have confirmed. A report discloses that there had also been a significant rise in penalties issued for using mobile phones while driving as well as speeding, while the number of drink driving offences…
Golf tourism award for Strathmore
Strathmore Golf Centre near Alyth is celebrating its fourth major win in six years at the recent Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. The centre, which has the 18 hole 72 par Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the nine hole 27 par Leitfie Links course, has once again been named Scotland’s Best Golf Course…
Actors inspired by a visit to the Stevenson statue
The National Theatre of Scotland is presenting Kidnapped in a new production with Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming as Davie Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart at the Royal Lyceum Theatre. To inspire themselves the two main characters visited Sandy Stoddart’s sculpture of the pair which is situated at Western Corner in Murrayfield. The tale…
