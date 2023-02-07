A tech and analytics enabled consulting firm has announced plans to double the number of people working there from 50 to 100 in the next twelve months.

Optima Partners says its business has grown by 55% year on year in the last three years, so that its turnover igrew to more than £5.7 million in 2022, and now needs more staff to fulfil demand for its services. The business supports transformation plans in high-profile businesses such as OVO and Lloyds Banking Group.

It has secured investment of £2.3 million from a capital investor BGF and two new Non Executive Directors were appointed last year – Karen Thomas Bland and Richard Pugh. The business also welcomed two new leaders, Andrew Donald as Head of Engineering and Dr Zhana Kuncheva as Head of Health Data Sciences.

CEO Alan Crawley stated, “We have received a tremendous response to our unique data and insight-led approach to customer understanding and behaviour. We are now striving to fill a number of vacancies within the company to meet growing demand, bringing new SME’s, consultants, technologists and data experts into the business to support our clients in navigating complex customer transformation agendas”.

