Strathmore Golf Centre near Alyth is celebrating its fourth major win in six years at the recent Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.
The centre, which has the 18 hole 72 par Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the nine hole 27 par Leitfie Links course, has once again been named Scotland’s Best Golf Course in the “£75 a round & under category”, one of the most keenly contested categories in the annual awards.
Aiming to celebrate the very best of the game, The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards recognises the work those in the golfing industry do to ensure that Scotland is one of the world’s leading golf destinations. For the very first time in SGTA history, this year’s awards were judged by a fully independent panel of judges from across the industry, each chosen for their expertise and insight to select the deserving winners of each category.
The awards night – held at The Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews – is carefully timed to coincide with the culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week. Since its launch in 2016, the event, which also makes The Fairmont its base, provides golfing businesses in Scotland with the opportunity to engage with international inbound golf tour operators through face-to-face appointments, familiarisation trip and nightly networking sessions. Golf tour operators from more than thirty countries travel to the prestigious event.
In 2016, 2017 and 2021, Strathmore Golf Centre, which additionally offers customers a ten bay covered Golf Range and an all day dining family friendly restaurant, was voted Scotland’s Best Golf Course in the £31-£60 SGTA category, and was also shortlisted in the Best Customer Service in Scotland category in 2021.
“We are absolutely delighted to pick up this latest accolade,” said David Norman, Director of Operations at Strathmore Golf Centre. “It once again demonstrates that we have reached a level of excellence, coupled with real value for money, in what we are offering our members and customers. It also gives us an incredible track record in these awards with four wins in six years.
“Value for money is everything at the moment. We are proud to provide golfers with quality, affordable rounds, whether they want to golf nine or eighteen holes. Under £75 a round and under covers the vast majority of golf courses in Scotland. These are the courses most accessible to ordinary golfers that keep golfing alive in Scotland. It’s never more important than now, post Covid, that we keep the recovery going which is now of course, also affected by the cost of living crisis. It is most regrettable that many golf clubs have had to close all over the UK due to not being financially viable anymore. We have a real community feeling with our restaurant bringing in many visitors. What we have created here is very special.”
David went on to say that the awards night had been a fabulous night out for his whole hard-working team, including Head Green Keeper Scott Robertson who has been with the Centre since the course opened in 1995.
“The awards night is always a great networking opportunity as well as an enjoyable social occasion,” added David. “We always enjoy meeting with representatives from other Scottish golf courses. Attending these awards is an investment in the business but we think it’s absolutely worth it as the SGTA really puts our industry in the spotlight.”
https://www.strathmoregolf.com
Energy Training Academy opens for business
The Energy Training Academy, Scotland’s newest LCL Awards-approved training centre, has opened for business in Edinburgh. Work on transforming a 12,000 square feet warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility built over two floors has been ongoing for the past six months. As well as interactive training areas for renewables featuring heat pumps and solar energy, bespoke…
Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
An Edinburgh teacher has criticised council plans to cut the city’s education budget and cut jobs to save cash, saying that schools are already at breaking point. Papers released ahead of the council budget include proposals to slash millions from education to help plug a £76 million gap. Councillors will meet this month to debate and…
Continue Reading Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Karma Lake of Menteith is bringing Parisian café chic to their guest this Valentine’s Day with a French themed menu, accompanied with Parisian café music by “Les Trois Blondes”, the only band in Scotland specialising in this genre, known as “Bal Musette”. Priced at £35 per person, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, the delicious…
Continue Reading Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
The number of Midlothian drivers caught not wearing seatbelts increased by nearly 500% over the last three months of last year, police have confirmed. A report discloses that there had also been a significant rise in penalties issued for using mobile phones while driving as well as speeding, while the number of drink driving offences…
Continue Reading Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
Edinburgh tech company will double in size in the next twelve months
A tech and analytics enabled consulting firm has announced plans to double the number of people working there from 50 to 100 in the next twelve months. Optima Partners says its business has grown by 55% year on year in the last three years, so that its turnover igrew to more than £5.7 million in…
Continue Reading Edinburgh tech company will double in size in the next twelve months
Actors inspired by a visit to the Stevenson statue
The National Theatre of Scotland is presenting Kidnapped in a new production with Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming as Davie Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart at the Royal Lyceum Theatre. To inspire themselves the two main characters visited Sandy Stoddart’s sculpture of the pair which is situated at Western Corner in Murrayfield. The tale…
Continue Reading Actors inspired by a visit to the Stevenson statue