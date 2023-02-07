Strathmore Golf Centre near Alyth is celebrating its fourth major win in six years at the recent Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The centre, which has the 18 hole 72 par Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the nine hole 27 par Leitfie Links course, has once again been named Scotland’s Best Golf Course in the “£75 a round & under category”, one of the most keenly contested categories in the annual awards.

Aiming to celebrate the very best of the game, The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards recognises the work those in the golfing industry do to ensure that Scotland is one of the world’s leading golf destinations. For the very first time in SGTA history, this year’s awards were judged by a fully independent panel of judges from across the industry, each chosen for their expertise and insight to select the deserving winners of each category.

The awards night – held at The Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews – is carefully timed to coincide with the culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week. Since its launch in 2016, the event, which also makes The Fairmont its base, provides golfing businesses in Scotland with the opportunity to engage with international inbound golf tour operators through face-to-face appointments, familiarisation trip and nightly networking sessions. Golf tour operators from more than thirty countries travel to the prestigious event.

In 2016, 2017 and 2021, Strathmore Golf Centre, which additionally offers customers a ten bay covered Golf Range and an all day dining family friendly restaurant, was voted Scotland’s Best Golf Course in the £31-£60 SGTA category, and was also shortlisted in the Best Customer Service in Scotland category in 2021.

“We are absolutely delighted to pick up this latest accolade,” said David Norman, Director of Operations at Strathmore Golf Centre. “It once again demonstrates that we have reached a level of excellence, coupled with real value for money, in what we are offering our members and customers. It also gives us an incredible track record in these awards with four wins in six years.

“Value for money is everything at the moment. We are proud to provide golfers with quality, affordable rounds, whether they want to golf nine or eighteen holes. Under £75 a round and under covers the vast majority of golf courses in Scotland. These are the courses most accessible to ordinary golfers that keep golfing alive in Scotland. It’s never more important than now, post Covid, that we keep the recovery going which is now of course, also affected by the cost of living crisis. It is most regrettable that many golf clubs have had to close all over the UK due to not being financially viable anymore. We have a real community feeling with our restaurant bringing in many visitors. What we have created here is very special.”

David went on to say that the awards night had been a fabulous night out for his whole hard-working team, including Head Green Keeper Scott Robertson who has been with the Centre since the course opened in 1995.

“The awards night is always a great networking opportunity as well as an enjoyable social occasion,” added David. “We always enjoy meeting with representatives from other Scottish golf courses. Attending these awards is an investment in the business but we think it’s absolutely worth it as the SGTA really puts our industry in the spotlight.”

https://www.strathmoregolf.com



The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023, L-R Fred MacAulay (Host), David Norman (Operations Director), Scott Robertson (Head Green Keeper), David Longmuir (Manager at PGA Scotland).

