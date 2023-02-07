The National Theatre of Scotland is presenting Kidnapped in a new production with Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming as Davie Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart at the Royal Lyceum Theatre.
To inspire themselves the two main characters visited Sandy Stoddart’s sculpture of the pair which is situated at Western Corner in Murrayfield.
The tale is presented as a swash-buckling rom-com adventure which is based on the novel, Kidnapped, by Robert Louis Stevenson and which includes Edinburgh on its UK tour between 28 March and 13 May 2023.
Stevenson was born in Edinburgh and attended the University of Edinburgh. The novel bears many references to local places. And in return many streets in Drumbrae and Clermiston take their names from the novel, with Rannoch Road, Duror Drive and Morven Street references to real places the pair visit in Kidnapped.
Kidnapped has been reimagined by Isobel McArthur with Michael John McCarthy, who previously teamed up for the Olivier award-winning Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), in a colourful new take on the classic historical novella and is packed full of 20th century pop music and 18th century romance, all performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians.
This vibrant production is a coming-of-age romcom for today, which celebrates the poetry, humour, and heart of Stevenson’s writing. Edinburgh audiences can see Kidnapped when it visits the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh from the 11 to 22 April 2023
Energy Training Academy opens for business
The Energy Training Academy, Scotland’s newest LCL Awards-approved training centre, has opened for business in Edinburgh. Work on transforming a 12,000 square feet warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility built over two floors has been ongoing for the past six months. As well as interactive training areas for renewables featuring heat pumps and solar energy, bespoke…
Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
An Edinburgh teacher has criticised council plans to cut the city’s education budget and cut jobs to save cash, saying that schools are already at breaking point. Papers released ahead of the council budget include proposals to slash millions from education to help plug a £76 million gap. Councillors will meet this month to debate and…
Continue Reading Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Karma Lake of Menteith is bringing Parisian café chic to their guest this Valentine’s Day with a French themed menu, accompanied with Parisian café music by “Les Trois Blondes”, the only band in Scotland specialising in this genre, known as “Bal Musette”. Priced at £35 per person, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, the delicious…
Continue Reading Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
The number of Midlothian drivers caught not wearing seatbelts increased by nearly 500% over the last three months of last year, police have confirmed. A report discloses that there had also been a significant rise in penalties issued for using mobile phones while driving as well as speeding, while the number of drink driving offences…
Continue Reading Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
Golf tourism award for Strathmore
Strathmore Golf Centre near Alyth is celebrating its fourth major win in six years at the recent Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. The centre, which has the 18 hole 72 par Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the nine hole 27 par Leitfie Links course, has once again been named Scotland’s Best Golf Course…
Edinburgh tech company will double in size in the next twelve months
A tech and analytics enabled consulting firm has announced plans to double the number of people working there from 50 to 100 in the next twelve months. Optima Partners says its business has grown by 55% year on year in the last three years, so that its turnover igrew to more than £5.7 million in…
Continue Reading Edinburgh tech company will double in size in the next twelve months