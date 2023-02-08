Things are taking shape at Morton Fishings ahead of re-opening day on Friday, March 3, with new owner, Sandy Mabon, and his team hard at work in the build-up.

The day I visited the staff were finishing off the boat pontoon and also starting work on up-grading the 12 boats at the venue which was popular before it closed three years ago.

Mobon is confident that the face-lift project will be complete in time and he revealed that all of his boats are booked for the opening day but anglers can still fish from the bank. There are plenty of pegs available.

He said: “We’ve finished the car park which has had tons of hardcore laid after we levelled it out. The docking area for the boats is finished and we are starting on the boats now.

“We’ve done the groundwork for the decking area near the docking platform and we are getting there. We’ve also put in 16 new platforms around the bay and they are sturdy.

“We’ve updated our security system and it has been a total revamp here since we took over a few weeks ago. We are on course for March 3 and 3.2 tonnes of fish have been ordered.”

Bookings, he said, are coming along fine and there are clubs booked in until September and Mabon added: “All our boats are booked for March 1 and there is space on the banking but I expect folk to come on the day.”

PICTURE: Morton at sunset by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...