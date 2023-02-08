The Scottish neurodiversity charity Salvesen Mindroom Centre has appointed three new trustees to its board, as it prepares to host a major conference at EICC next month.

The charity is hosting the international meeting It Takes All Kinds of Minds, on 13 and 14 March at EICC which will try to foster better understanding of all neurodevelopmental conditions and help to create more inclusive schools, workplaces and communities.

The three new board members are: Adrian Astley-Jones, Non-Executive Director, Strategy & Board Advisor and former private equity MD, who will become a key advisor on the subjects of business growth and strategy development, Lesley McPherson, former Communications Director of The Co-operative Bank, Edinburgh City Council and AEGON, currently Communications Director with The Nottingham Building Society who will help to drive the charity’s strategic communications, and Chief People Officer at Seccl, Kirsty Lynagh. Kirsty was Chief People Officer for Nucleus Financial – before joining Seccl in June 2022. She brings a wealth of experience in strategic workplace engagement.

Chief Executive Officer at Salvesen Mindroom Centre, Alan Thornburrow comments, “We’re delighted to welcome Adrian, Lesley and Kirsty to the board and are so grateful to be joined by trustees displaying such a vast array of experience, which is key to supporting our vision for the year ahead.

“We have some big ambitions for the year ahead, one of which is the successful delivery of ITAKOM, which is only a matter of weeks away and will be a huge flagship event for us and this is something that we are very excited about.”

It Takes All Kinds Of Minds – ITAKOM – will bring together more than 50 speakers from around the world including experts on neurodiversity in the workplace, neuroscientists, clinicians and comedians, among them Edinburgh’s satirical impressionist Rory Bremner, a neurodiversity advocate after being diagnosed with ADHD.

The event will gather together HR professionals, practitioners, academics, the care sector and families, all providing insights into how better to understand and celebrate people’s differences and provide effective support where needed. For more information on ITAKOM visit https://itakom.org

CEO Alan Thornburrow with new trustees Adrian and Kirsty

Like this: Like Loading...