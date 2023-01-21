Scott Wilson will lead the Edinburgh Monarchs Academy team next season in the National Development League after 22 years spent as a supporter standing on the terraces and filling in a programme.

Wilson takes over as team manager and has been a supporter of the shale sport ever since his first glimpse of speedway in 2001 when Monarchs clinched the Spring Trophy in a thrilling Scottish derby .

Wilson (pictured right with Edinburgh Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell) said: “As a kid I didn’t ever dream of becoming a speedway rider, but I always knew I wanted to be part of Edinburgh Monarchs in some capacity.

“After 22 years as a supporter and completing a programme at every meeting, I know my way around the tactical side of speedway.”

He was a founding committee member of the Monarchs Fans Trust before stepping back to focus on his chartered accountancy exams and he then increased his involvement by becoming a driving force in Monarchs Community Initiative last season.

He said: “I believe strongly in the impact of intangibles in sport and how far team chemistry and a winning mentality can carry a team. I see this as an important factor in being successful and it is something I will be putting an emphasis on.

“There are two key outcomes the Edinburgh Monarchs Academy should seek to achieve, rider development as a feeder team to the senior Monarchs team and to win.

“There hasn’t been enough of either in the past two years but we are hopeful that a rebrand, freshening up and change of approach in a few areas will see this change. We’re building an exciting team which aligns with both of these goals and I can’t wait to get going.”

