An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh.
Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, following a routine stop in the Bathfield area for suspected road traffic offences, an officer was injured after being hit by a car.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 January, 2023.
Phillips the hero as Fife climb off bottom of league
Viaplay Elite League: Fife 3, Coventry 2 (after overtime); Sheffield 2, Glasgow 4; Manchester 5, Dundee 4 Zack Phillips was Fife Flyers’ hero when they edged Coventry Blaze to snap a five-game losing streak in the Viaplay Elite League. The Kirkcaldy club’s top points gatherer slotted 3min 34sec into the five-minute sudden death overtime session…
Wilson at the helm of new-look Academy squad
Scott Wilson will lead the Edinburgh Monarchs Academy team next season in the National Development League after 22 years spent as a supporter standing on the terraces and filling in a programme. Wilson takes over as team manager and has been a supporter of the shale sport ever since his first glimpse of speedway in 2001…
Shankland says Hearts will be ready for Cup clash
Lawrence Shankland says it is an honour and privilege to be captain Hearts, and the striker would love to help power the Tynecastle team into the next round of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road on Sunday (kick-off 2pm or watch on Viaplay Sports 1). The Glasgow-born player is nearing the 20-goal threshold, and he…
No funding for Edinburgh and Midlothian in round 2 of the Levelling Up Fund
Ten projects across Scotland did receive grants from Round Two of the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, however none of these was in the Edinburgh or Midlothian areas. The MP for Midlothian, Owen Thompson and the Council Leader for Midlothian have written to the UK Government. Successful bids include a new ferry for Fair Isle, restoration…
Edinburgh venue designs perfect city escape
City getaway deal takes Valentine’s date night to the next level An Edinburgh hotel is offering the ultimate city break experience with guests receiving an extra night stay – on the house. Guests of Ten Hill Place hotel can enjoy a two-night stay for the price of one with a new deal running until the end of March…
Catalan Film Festival to begin in Edinburgh on Saturday
Edinburgh film fans have a feast of delights to enjoy with the eighth Catalan Film Festival which begins in the capital on Saturday. The festival will then be held at venues all over Scotland from 21 January – 15 February, celebrating the strong cinema tradition of the region. The festival has a strong social element…
