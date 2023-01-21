An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh.

Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, following a routine stop in the Bathfield area for suspected road traffic offences, an officer was injured after being hit by a car.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 January, 2023.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...