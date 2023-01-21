Viaplay Elite League: Fife 3, Coventry 2 (after overtime); Sheffield 2, Glasgow 4; Manchester 5, Dundee 4

Zack Phillips was Fife Flyers’ hero when they edged Coventry Blaze to snap a five-game losing streak in the Viaplay Elite League. The Kirkcaldy club’s top points gatherer slotted 3min 34sec into the five-minute sudden death overtime session to secure a 3-2 victory.

And the win earned revenge for the club’s 1-0 defeat after extra time and penalty shots in the Midlands to Blaze on Sunday.

Fife, sponsored by Wolseley, were outshot 38-28 during the game but they edged ahead 1-0 when Dumfries-born Bari McKenzie scored after 22 minutes.

Kim Tallberg levelled for the visitors less than two minutes later but Reece Harsch fired Fife ahead for a second time eight minutes after that.

Jack Billings, whose penalty shot separated the sides after a shootout last Sunday, slotted after 52 minutes to level at 2-2 and send the game into overtime but Fife held their nerve to claim a welcome win.

Jeff Hutchins, Fife’s associate coach, (pictured by Scott Wiggins courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League) was in charge as head coach, Todd Dutiaume, has travelled home to Canada to attend to a family matter.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan shocked Sheffield Steelers 4-2 in The House of Steel in front of a 6,000-plus crowd but Dundee Stars lost 5-4 at Manchester Storm to slip to the bottom of the table on 22 points from 35 games.

Fife are ninth with 22 points from 35 fixtures while Clan are on 23 and in eighth position having iced in 38 games.

Like this: Like Loading...