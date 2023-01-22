The leader of Edinburgh Council has said there are currently no plans to sack teachers as part of an £80 million cut to the capital’s budget next month – but added “all options” were being considered.
It comes after leaked documents revealed more than 800 teaching staff could be axed in Glasgow as part of a “frightening” plan for £51 million education cutbacks.
The news prompted calls from opposition councillors in Edinburgh for the Labour administration to “rule out cuts to our city’s schools”.
City leader Cammy Day said the council was “not looking to reduce the number of teachers as part of our budget proposals as far as I’m aware to date”.
Options set out by officials in Glasgow to plug a £69 million gap include closing primary schools early on Fridays and reducing the number of school science technicians, psychologists and dyslexia support staff, the Daily Record reported this week.
Leaked council papers suggested that more than 800 teaching posts would be at risk if the cuts are approved.
Edinburgh will have to face up to its own financial woes at the fast-approaching annual budget meeting in February, with councillors expected to slash funds for public services to address a £80 million gap.
Kevin Lang, Lib Dem group leader at The City of Edinburgh Council, called Glasgow’s proposals “frightening”.
“I have already had parents in Edinburgh asking me if similar action could be taken here,” he said.
“This is why the Labour administration must immediately rule out cuts to our city’s schools.
“We cannot risk long-term harm to a generation of young people for a short-term budget balancing process.”
He added Labour must make protecting school finances “a key priority” if they want support for their budget next month.
Asked if teachers could be fired to save money in Edinburgh, Councillor Day said: “That’s not a proposal that Edinburgh is looking at.”
He added: “I also appreciate that Glasgow has a larger budget and target cut to make but we’re not looking to reduce the number of teachers as part of our budget proposals as far as I’m aware to date.”
However the council leader said “all options” were being looked at.
“It’s quite severe, but I don’t think we’re looking at cutting teaching numbers,” he added.
by Donald Turvill
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Lloyds Banking Group announce new appointment
Lloyds Banking Group have advised a new appointment to chair their Scottish Executive Committee. Jackie Leiper will take over this role which will include working with government, business and charities to address the financial challenges which the country is facing. Previous chair, Philip Grant, retired from Lloyds last month after a 40 year-long career. Jackie…
Continue Reading Lloyds Banking Group announce new appointment
New chair appointed at Queen’s Hall
A new chair has been appointed by the Board of Trustees at The Queen’s Hall. Dr Nigel Griffiths, the former MP for Edinburgh South, who has been chair for the last decade now steps aside in favour of Rosamund West. Dr West is Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Radge Media which is the publisher of…
Phillips the hero as Fife climb off bottom of league
Viaplay Elite League: Fife 3, Coventry 2 (after overtime); Sheffield 2, Glasgow 4; Manchester 5, Dundee 4 Zack Phillips was Fife Flyers’ hero when they edged Coventry Blaze to snap a five-game losing streak in the Viaplay Elite League. The Kirkcaldy club’s top points gatherer slotted 3min 34sec into the five-minute sudden death overtime session…
Continue Reading Phillips the hero as Fife climb off bottom of league
Wilson at the helm of new-look Academy squad
Scott Wilson will lead the Edinburgh Monarchs Academy team next season in the National Development League after 22 years spent as a supporter standing on the terraces and filling in a programme. Wilson takes over as team manager and has been a supporter of the shale sport ever since his first glimpse of speedway in 2001…
Continue Reading Wilson at the helm of new-look Academy squad
Attempted murder of police officer – man to appear in court
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh. Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, following a routine stop in the Bathfield area for suspected road traffic offences, an officer was injured after being hit by a car. The man is due to…
Continue Reading Attempted murder of police officer – man to appear in court
Shankland says Hearts will be ready for Cup clash
Lawrence Shankland says it is an honour and privilege to be captain Hearts, and the striker would love to help power the Tynecastle team into the next round of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road on Sunday (kick-off 2pm or watch on Viaplay Sports 1). The Glasgow-born player is nearing the 20-goal threshold, and he…
Continue Reading Shankland says Hearts will be ready for Cup clash