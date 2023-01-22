A new chair has been appointed by the Board of Trustees at The Queen’s Hall.
Dr Nigel Griffiths, the former MP for Edinburgh South, who has been chair for the last decade now steps aside in favour of Rosamund West.
Dr West is Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Radge Media which is the publisher of The Skinny. She holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh for services to cultural journalism.
Rosamund brings a great deal of knowledge of the country’s cultural landscape to the role and says she shares The Queen’s Hall’s aim to reflect the diverse audiences it serves.
Rosamund said: “It’s an honour to step into the role of Queen’s Hall Chair, and an exciting time to join the team. The challenges of recent years have tested organisations across the cultural sector, and the way the board and management team have steered the Hall through is a testament to them both as an organisation and as individuals. Nigel leaves behind an impressive legacy, with an organisation ready to build on recent successes with exciting new programming and projects. I’m looking forward to working with Evan and the rest of the team to help build on this legacy going forwards.”
Evan Henderson, Chief Executive of The Queen’s Hall says, “I’m looking forward to working with Rosamund on the next chapter of The Queen’s Hall. This is an exciting time in our history, with world-class artists having the chance to once again perform to live audiences, and the opportunity for us to curate new strands and give opportunities to Scottish artists.
“I’d also like to thank our outgoing Chair, Nigel Griffiths, and outgoing Board member Fiona Salzen, both of whose commitment and invaluable support helped us to successfully steer through the challenge of the pandemic and beyond.”
This marks an exciting time in the history of the 43-year-old venue, which re-opened after the pandemic with a reconfigured foyer space, giving birth to the award-winning AMPLIFI series of gigs, curated by We Are Here Scotland to showcase the sounds of modern Scotland and give a platform for black artists and musicians of colour.
The appointment took effect from 16 December.
