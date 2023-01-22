Lloyds Banking Group have advised a new appointment to chair their Scottish Executive Committee.

Jackie Leiper will take over this role which will include working with government, business and charities to address the financial challenges which the country is facing. Previous chair, Philip Grant, retired from Lloyds last month after a 40 year-long career.

Jackie is experienced in the financial services industry, particularly in financial planning, saving and investing. She will champion small businesses and promote the importance of affordable housing being provided in Scotland.

Born and raised in Larbert, Jackie has been CEO of Dundee-based Embark Group since January 2022, following its acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group. Since joining Lloyds in 2010, Jackie has specialised in pensions and investments, currently leading the Scottish Widows pensions and Halifax Share Dealing businesses alongside her Embark responsibilities. Jackie is also a board member at the Bank of Scotland Foundation, helping to support charities across Scotland.

Jackie said: “Scotland has so much to offer in terms of its people, culture, and businesses, so it wasn’t a difficult decision to say ‘yes’ when I was asked to take over from Philip. I’ve worked with the Group for many years, have a strong passion for Scotland and can’t wait to get stuck in and help people become more financially aware.

“From tourism and hospitality to fintech and food, Scotland boasts a hugely diverse talent pool but it’s essential people have the financial know-how to reach their personal or business goals.

“Looking to the future, we have some great growth opportunities as we head towards Net Zero. While introducing greener ways of working can boost resilience and protect the planet, I’m looking forward to helping those who need better financial planning to support their transition to a carbon-free economy.

“It’s an interesting time for Scotland and while challenges do lie ahead, I’m excited to build on the strong foundations that Philip has built and work with other leaders and businesses to show the world what we have to offer.”

