The report prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team is reproduced below to keep you right when walking, driving or cycling around the city.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
City firm’s £2 million expansion into renewables
The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is set to double its workforce with a £2 million investment in a new renewables division of the business. In a boost for the city, the major expansion will result in more jobs, with staff numbers rising to more than 70 over the course of the next 12 months as…
Governments announce Green Freeport for Firth of Forth
Forth Green Freeport as well as Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport have been jointly selected by the Scottish and UK governments to become Scotland’s first Green Freeports. Sadly this means that the north east of Scotland has been turned down yet again by the UK government. This follows the government’s refusal of any financial…
Letter from Scotland
Scotland’s SNP/Green government finds itself in an awkward corner. It is faced with strikes and pay demands in the education and health systems, but it does not have the power to do anything about them. That’s almost true, and it’s certainly what ministers are saying. Teachers have been on strike across Scotland this week, on…
Scottish Canals back Doddie Aid
Doddie Aid fundraisers can stop off for a welcome break at the Falkirk Wheel (pictured) or Caledonian Canal Centre while they clock up the miles. Scottish Canals have pledged their support for Doddie Aid 2023 by offering those taking part in the mass participation exercise event a free cuppa. Whether you are out clocking up…
Greyfriars Bobby – shedding new light on an old story
On 14 January it is 151 years since the faithful Greyfriars Bobby died. There will be a ceremony in Greyfriars Kirkyard to mark the occasion, usually organised by the charity, Dogs Trust. This is a story about Bobby which is an excerpt from my book Greyfriars Bobby: The Most Faithful Dog in the World. It…
Now there are four Socceroos at Tynecastle
Garang Kuol put pen to paper on a loan deal until the end of the season from English cracks Newcastle United to cinch Scottish Premiership club Hearts and declared: “I’m happy to be here.” The talented, 5ft 9in tall, teenager teams up with Australian World Cup squad members Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin…