The report prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team is reproduced below to keep you right when walking, driving or cycling around the city.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

City firm’s £2 million expansion into renewables

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is set to double its workforce with a £2 million investment in a new renewables division of the business. In a boost for the city, the major expansion will result in more jobs, with staff numbers rising to more than 70 over the course of the next 12 months as…

Continue Reading City firm’s £2 million expansion into renewables

Governments announce Green Freeport for Firth of Forth

Forth Green Freeport as well as Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport have been jointly selected by the Scottish and UK governments to become Scotland’s first Green Freeports. Sadly this means that the north east of Scotland has been turned down yet again by the UK government. This follows the government’s refusal of any financial…

Continue Reading Governments announce Green Freeport for Firth of Forth

Letter from Scotland

Scotland’s SNP/Green government finds itself in an awkward corner.  It is faced with strikes and pay demands in the education and health systems, but it does not have the power to do anything about them.  That’s almost true, and it’s certainly what ministers are saying. Teachers have been on strike across Scotland this week, on…

Continue Reading Letter from Scotland

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.