The report prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team is reproduced below to keep you right when walking, driving or cycling around the city.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...