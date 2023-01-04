Musselburgh Racecourse kicked off 2023 in style with an impressive 5,500 strong crowd at its traditional New Year’s Day meeting supported by Fitzdares.

An action packed afternoon on the turf saw Grand National winning jockey Ryan Mania pull off a 204-1 treble with wins on board Bringbackmemories, Large Action and Benson.

A healthy 5,500 crowd brought in the New Year at Musselburgh’s opening meeting of 2023 – Picture: Alan Rennie

In the two £30,000 feature races, jockey Brian Hughes landed a double with 5/2 favourite Minella Drama in the Fitzdares Auld Reekie Handicap Chase, and again in the Fitzdares Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle with 11/1 Nayati a winner by two lengths over Collingham.

The return to Musselburgh of the oldest athletics race in the world, the New Year Sprint, saw Scott Tindle take the £3,500 top prize in the 154th running of this event.

The Tweed Leader Jed Track athlete followed in the sprint steps of his brother Cameron who was victorious in 2015 to become the second pair of brothers to win this prestigious race.

Scott Tindle dips to win the New Year Sprint

Picture: Alan Rennie Victorious Scott Tindle, one of only two brothers to win the historic race Picture: Alan Rennie

Among the many glamorous first footers at the East Lothian track was Miss Scotland winner Lucy Thomson, joining revelers who enjoyed a packed programme of music and dancing and top quality food offerings.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager Bill Farnsworth said: “It requires a big team effort to pull an event like New Year’s Day together, especially in the middle of winter over the Christmas period, and it was great to see all the effort rewarded with lots of happy racegoers across the racecourse.

Miss Scotland, Lucy Thomson, was a guest at Musselburgh’s New Year’s Day meeting – Picture: Alan Rennie

“It was very pleasing to see Musselburgh back on top form and it was a fantastic way to start 2023 which I hope is going to be a successful year for the racecourse.”

A small number of Early Bird tickets for the 2023 New Year’s Day meeting are now on sale priced at only £30. For more information and to book please visit here.

New Years Day at the races held at Musselburgh Racecourse on 1st January 2023 Picture: Alan Rennie New Years Day at the races held at Musselburgh Racecourse on 1st January 2023 Picture: Alan Rennie New Years Day at the races held at Musselburgh Racecourse on 1st January 2023 Picture: Alan Rennie New Years Day at the races held at Musselburgh Racecourse on 1st January 2023 Picture: Alan Rennie

Musselburgh is back racing on the weekend of 4-5 February with the bet365 Scottish Cheltenham Trials which attracts strong fields of horses being prepped for the big festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree in March and April.

ends

Like this: Like Loading...