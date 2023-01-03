A section of the A702 has been closed in West Linton due to damage to Westwater Bridge caused by increased river flows following a period of heavy rainfall.
A closure has been put in place on either side of the bridge, which is approximately half a mile south of West Linton, to ensure the safety of road users until Transport Scotland’s Operating Company BEAR Scotland fully assesses the damage. North and Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A701, at Hillend, and the A721/ A72 at Melbourne Crossroads. Local access will be maintained for residents up to, but not crossing, the bridge location.
Further information will be shared once BEAR Scotland has completed a full assessment of the damage.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland websitewww.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.
Old Edinburgh Club January talk
Instruments, Institutions and Individuals: The Local Networks of the Royal Observatory Edinburgh in the 19th Century. The Old Edinburgh Club talk will be delivered by Dr Rebekah Higgitt on 18 January 2023. Dr Rebekah Higgitt has been Principal Curator of Science at National Museums Scotland since August 2020. She was previously Senior Lecturer in History of…
Johnson warns ‘revolution’ looming at Easter Road
Lee Johnson spent 11min 14sec explaining to the media under the Tynecastle stand what he faces as he bids to turn Hibs into a club challenging in the higher echelons of the cinch Scottish Premiership. He bemoaned the lack of quality in the Easter Road playing staff, a lack of ability or bottle to make the right on-field decisions…
Hearts injury blow as Halkett out for rest of season
Craig Halkett will miss the rest of the season, it was confirmed, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. The highly-rated defender (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) was hurt during the early stages of Hearts’ 2-2 draw at Dundee United on Christmas Eve, the same game in which goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered is double leg…
Snodgrass and Shankland inspirational in Derby
Robert Snodgrass did not feature in the Man of the Match nominations by sponsors in Hearts’ Derby victory over Capital rivals Hibs, but the 35-year-old and skipper Lawrence Shankland were immense in the 3-0 win in the cinch Scottish Premiership. Match statistics say Glasgow-born Snodgrass was on the pitch for 90 minutes but did not score…
Capital Coffee – Fortitude, Newington
Fortitude has been one of the leading lights of the speciality coffee scene in Edinburgh for almost a decade. Fortitude now has three cafés in Edinburgh. Their original café in York Place, opened in 2014, helped create their identity and reputation for excellence. In 2020 they took over the site, previously home to Ronde cycle shop…
Jane recommends becoming a Swim Buddy
Former podiatrist and librarian, retiree Jane Dey moved to Edinburgh from Tunbridge Wells in Kent in 2020, with her partner, looking for a new adventure. She’s embracing all that Edinburgh has to offer saying “it’s like being let loose in a sweetie shop. It has all the advantages of a city, without the drawbacks of…