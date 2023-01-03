A section of the A702 has been closed in West Linton due to damage to Westwater Bridge caused by increased river flows following a period of heavy rainfall.

A closure has been put in place on either side of the bridge, which is approximately half a mile south of West Linton, to ensure the safety of road users until Transport Scotland’s Operating Company BEAR Scotland fully assesses the damage. North and Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A701, at Hillend, and the A721/ A72 at Melbourne Crossroads. Local access will be maintained for residents up to, but not crossing, the bridge location.

Further information will be shared once BEAR Scotland has completed a full assessment of the damage.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland websitewww.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

