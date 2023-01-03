Instruments, Institutions and Individuals: The Local Networks of the Royal Observatory Edinburgh in the 19th Century.

The Old Edinburgh Club talk will be delivered by Dr Rebekah Higgitt on 18 January 2023.

Dr Rebekah Higgitt has been Principal Curator of Science at National Museums Scotland since August 2020. She was previously Senior Lecturer in History of Science at the University of Kent and Curator of History of Science at Royal Museums Greenwich, having done her PhD at Imperial College London and postdoctoral research at the University of Edinburgh. She has published widely on scientific biography, institutions and heritage, exploring the relationship between science and society from the 17th to 19th centuries.

The talk will be held at 7pm on 18 January 2023 in the Augustine United Church (AUC), 41 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EL, with live streaming for people unable to be there in person. Non-members may attend or view for £5.

The Old Edinburgh Club is Edinburgh's local history society, concerned with all aspects of the city's history and development.

For further information about the Club, contact membership@oldedinburghclub.org.uk.

The Old Edinburgh Club is a Charity registered with the Office of the Scottish Charities Regulator (SC006177).

