Kamerin Nault will bring offensive depth for Fife Flyers, according to head coach Todd Dutiaume. The 6ft 2in forward from Winnipeg joins Fife from East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) side Reading Royals after spending most of his senior career with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

He played alongside current Flyers’ star Shawn Cameron during the 2020/21 season and Nault has also made a handful of appearances in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Manitoba Moose and the Charlotte Checkers.

Nault said: “I am excited for the opportunity. I cannot wait to get over and get acclimatised to the team and the area.”

Dutiaume (pictured) said: “He skates well and can play on the wing or up the middle. It was important to provide the guys with some much-needed support as well as create some healthy competition. We look forward to getting him in as quickly as possible.”

Flyers, sponsored by Wolseley, have also confirmed that Liam Blackburn has been released from his contract with immediate effect only weeks after joining the club.

The 26-year-old Canadian forward failed to score in nine league outings for the club but scored a goal and in one of his two appearances in the Challenge Cup.

Blackburn arrived in early December and made his debut at Dundee Stars 24 hours later. His last game for the club was against Belfast Giants in the Viaplay Elite League on Hogmanay.

Like this: Like Loading...