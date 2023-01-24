Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Edinburgh on Monday, 23 January, 2023.
Around 2.20am, a 30-year-old man was approached by five men, who struck him with a weapon, in Ferniehill Drive, Edinburgh.
The 30-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible.
Two of the suspects are described as male, thin build, around 5ft 6-to-8, wearing black balaclavas, black gloves and black shoes. A third was described as male, medium build, around 5ft 4, dressed all in black with a black body warmer over the top, black gloves and balaclava, with a local Edinburgh accent.
Following the assault the suspects were seen leaving in a car, driving off on Ferniehill Road towards Gilmerton.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who might have information to help trace those responsible, particularly those with dash-cam footage or private CCTV from the area in the early hours of Monday morning.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie, from Edinburgh CID, said: “The man was seriously injured in this attack and it is vital we trace those responsible. I’m appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information, to come forward. I’m also keen to hear from anyone with potential dash-cam footage or private CCTV, as it could prove vital to our enquiries.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0230 of 23 January, 2023.
