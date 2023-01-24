On 25 January Scotland celebrates the National Bard, Robbie Burns. The celebrations are held all over the world with the same meal being eaten at all the Burns Suppers.

With the traditional Burns Supper set to cost consumers more this January due to skyrocketing inflation, Scotland’s no.1 ready meal brand McIntosh has released a budget-busting Haggis, Neeps & Tatties ‘heat and eat’ chilled meal for just £1.25 (RRP: £1.70).

Ready to eat in just over 4 minutes, McIntosh believes theirs is one of the cheapest, fastest and most energy-efficient chilled Burns Suppers on the planet!

McIntosh’s popular haggis meal is available for the special price of £1.25 from leading retailers throughout January. At this cost, a family of four can enjoy a Burns Supper for a fiver or a single person can ‘hae meat’ and eat for less than a standard single bus fare in Scotland.

Meat and vegetarian versions are available.

Julie Nisbet, Managing Director of McIntosh said: “With inflation skyrocketing at over 9%, McIntosh wanted to ensure as many families as possible can enjoy a traditional Burns Supper and take part in the annual celebration of our beloved bard, Rabbie Burns.

“Throughout January our popular Haggis, Neeps & Tatties ready meal is available for a budget-busting £1.25 making it perfect for the many trying to keep costs down amid rising food and energy costs.

“You won’t find a cheaper, faster, tastier and more energy-efficient chilled haggis supper this January with a cooking time of just over four minutes!”

McIntosh homemade chilled Haggis, Neeps & Tatties ready meals comprise homemade haggis, British neeps (AKA swede) and Scottish potato mash. Throughout January and ahead of Burns 2023, the haggis meal carries a special price of £1.25 (RRP: £1.70) while stocks last.

This and other McIntosh family favourites are available at all major supermarkets and convenience stores across Scotland including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and SPAR.

Rabbie Burns out buying some McIntosh’s special price chilled haggis, neeps & tatties ready meal ahead of Burns Night on 25 January 2023. ALL PHOTOS Robert Perry

